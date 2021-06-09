To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, June 10
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Grab and go picnic lunch with Loretta’s fried chicken at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water District Board of Directors meeting. Visit www.parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for Zoom information.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting via Zoom. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation-advisory-board/pages/meetings for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — Leadville Rod & Gun Club monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Call Chris Cary, 970-406-0129, or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801, for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
7 p.m. — Lake County Childcare Coalition meet and greet at the Get Outdoors Leadville! Gear Library, behind the Climax building at Colorado Mountain College, 901 S. Hwy. 24. Connect with the new coalition, learn about job opportunities in the childcare field in Lake County, access resources and let the coalition know what childcare workers need to succeed. Childcare, interpretation and pizza will be provided. Contact Lake County Build a Generation at 719-486-4114 or info@lcbag.org for details.
Friday, June 11
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Chris Enss & Phil Mills Jr. luncheon at the Twin Lakes Inn, 6435 E CO-82, Twin Lakes. Enss and Mills will present a lecture at the luncheon entitled “Creative Marketing With Nothing But A Dream And A Good Book.” Tickets for the luncheon are $30 each, and are available by visiting CCWritersExchange.org.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Farm market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. The market is donation-based. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/events/farmmarket-fltwn for details.
5:30 p.m. — Friday night dinner at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Pick-up or dine-in available. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6-10 p.m. — Queers for Beers at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Come to Freight’s monthly night for Leadville’s LGBTQ+ community and their allies for beers, music and games. This all-ages event is welcoming of anyone and everyone! Special cocktail and mocktail menu and light fare available from 6-10 p.m. No cover charge. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880, or in person at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St.
Saturday, June 12
8 a.m.-noon — Boreal Toad Status & Recovery Efforts Hike. Learn about the status and recovery efforts of the Boreal Toad in the Pike and San Isabel National Forest. Visit https://garna.org/calendar/hike-boreal-toad/ for details. Tickets required; $5 for GARNA members, $10 for non-members.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Community Clean Up Day. Volunteers will pick up trash, weed planters and more. Trash bags, vests and gloves will be available at the volunteer table on the Lake County Courthouse lawn, 505 Harrison Ave., beginning at 9 a.m. Face coverings and social distancing required. Please RSVP ahead of time by calling Emily with Cloud City Conservation Center at 719-465-6164, or Nancy with Main Street at 719-293-2316 so organizers can keep a headcount of volunteers and order needed supplies.
10 a.m. — CMP Rifle Fun Shoot at the Leadville Rod & Gun Club. Contact Chris Cary, 970-406-0129, or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801, for details.
10 a.m. — Chris Enss & Phil Mills Jr. presentation at the National Mining Hall of Fame & Museum (NMHFM), 120 W. Ninth St. Enss will present a lecture about the historical characters she has researched and the many stories she has written over the years about some of the West’s most intriguing historical figures. The event is free, but the museum asks that those who wish to attend to call 719-486-1229 to reserve a spot. Afterwards, join Enss and Mills across the street at the Healy House Museum & Dexter Cabin, 912 Harrison Ave., immediately following their presentation at the NMHFM for a reception and book signing. There is no cost to attend the Healy House event, but regular admission fees will be charged for tours. Reserve a tour spot ahead of time by calling 719-486-0487.
Noon — National Get Outdoors Day Community Hike on the Continental Divide Trail. Meet at the Get Outdoors Leadville! Gear Library on the Colorado Mountain College campus, 901 South Hwy 24, to carpool to the Bartlett Gulch trailhead for a 4-mile round-trip hike. Call or text 719-297-1769 to arrange to rent gear from the Gear Library before the hike. Contact han.guilford@gmail.com or 313-657-8659 for details about the hike.
7-8:30 p.m. — Intermission is Over! A Musical Revue at The Old Church, 801 Harrison Ave. The Lake County High School Performing Arts Department and the Lake County Civic Center Association present this musical revue featuring performances by Lake County students. Doors open 30 minutes before curtain times. Tickets are $8 and will be available at the door on a first come, first served basis. Masks and temperature checks will be required at the door, and capacity limits will be based upon public health guidelines as of June 12. Visit lakecountyschools.net for details.
Sunday, June 13
Noon — Queen of Hearts at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
2-3:30 p.m. — Intermission is Over! A Musical Revue at The Old Church, 801 Harrison Ave. Doors open 30 minutes before curtain times. Tickets are $8 and will be available at the door on a first come, first served basis. Masks and temperature checks will be required at the door, and capacity limits will be based upon public health guidelines as of June 12. Visit lakecountyschools.net for details.
6-7 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, June 14
9 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom, ID 832 6841 0811.
9 a.m. — Walmart trip. Meet at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 9 a.m. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
4 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
5 p.m. — Broken Arrows 4H meeting. Email brokenarrows4hclub@gmail.com for meeting location.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, June 15
8:30 a.m. — Lake County Tourism Panel meeting via Zoom. Contact Becky Edwards at becky@twodogtravel.com for more information.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
3 p.m. — Taco Tuesday at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Tacos are $1.50 each. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
5-7 p.m. — Financial Fitness Course presented by Lake County Build a Generation. Preregistration required. Visit https://lcbag.org/events or call 719-486-4114 for details.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
6:30 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. $14 packets, $1 specials, no progressive bingo. No concessions. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study meets via Zoom, ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, June 16
8:30-9:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
7 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners town hall meeting to introduce potential Lake County coroner candidates. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information; information on in-person attendance will be available soon.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 876 3946 6638.
Thursday, June 17
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5-7 p.m. — Clase de Aptitud Financiera (en español) presentado por Lake County Build a Generation. Se requiere preinscripción. Visita https://lcbag.org/events o contacte 719-486-4114 para detalles.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
