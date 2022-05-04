Members of the Lake County Civic Center Association (LCCCA) took time to honor the late Neil Reynolds at the group’s annual dinner on Friday, April 29 at the Old Church.
Reynolds, who died on Dec. 26, 2021 at the age of 70, was “a real proponent of Leadville/Lake County and its history,” said Carl Schaefer, LCCCA president. He pointed out that Reynolds served LCCCA as president three times over the years since it was formed in 1971.
Schaefer said he and Reynolds met during the melodramas that were performed at the Tabor Opera House and bonded over their mutual love of theater.
“We will miss what he brought to the community,” Schaefer said.
When Schaefer asked who at the dinner had ever attended Reynolds’ cemetery tours, a majority of the people raised their hands. He will be buried this coming summer in Leadville, according to his online obituary.
A Leadville native, Reynolds was an attorney and spent many years as Leadville’s municipal judge. He was also known for his musical ability as he played the piano and the organ. More recently, we was instrumental in reopening the House with the Eye Museum. One-time owner Barbara Bost left the museum to Reynolds, and his heirs conveyed it and much of the memorabilia inside to the City of Leadville. Other historical artifacts belonging to Reynolds went to LCCCA, according to Schaefer.
Some of those attending the dinner shared their memories of Reynolds and all toasted to his memory.
In other business, Schaefer noted that the resumption of the LCCCA dinner followed two years when no dinner was held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He described the improvements to the kitchen at the Old Church and noted that a new furnace for the building needed to be purchased.
LCCCA not only owns the Old Church and the Cottage Gallery, where the late Ted Mullings sold his paintings, it also owns the Heritage Museum, which houses numerous displays about local history.
There is some question whether the Heritage Museum will be open this summer. Schaefer said volunteers are needed to run the facility, and pointed out that it had been difficult to find people for this even back in the days when a salary was being paid.
