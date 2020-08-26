The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department:
— On July 11, officers responded to Harrison Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. There were no injuries.
— On July 13, an officer was dispatched to West Fourth Street on a call of a verbal dispute. David Wells-Gonzales, 41, of Leadville was arrested for felony menacing and other charges.
— On July 14, officers were dispatched to Harrison Avenue on report of a burglary of several stolen tools totalling over $2,500. The case is currently under investigation.
— On July 15, officers were dispatched to Poplar Street to take a report of stolen equipment.
— On July 17, officers were dispatched to Harrison Avenue on a domestic violence call. The case is currently under investigation.
— On July 17, officers were dispatched to East Fifth Street on a report of stolen property.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
