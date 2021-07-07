Nearly 150 runners from 15 different states kicked off July Fourth with the Firecracker 5K in downtown Leadville on Sunday morning.
Laura Krassa of Urbana, Illinois won the race outright with a time of 17 minutes and 40 seconds. Zachary Russell of Keystone crossed the finish line nine seconds later. Jacob Martinez of Palmerton, Pennsylvania placed third.
Leadville local Adele Horning earned a second place finish for women with a time of 21:58. Sedona Dionne of Cheyenne, Wyoming placed third.
Proceeds from the race will benefit Cloud City Mountain Sports.
Place/Name M/F Age Time City
1 Laura Krasa F 21 17:40 Urbana, IL
2 Zachary Russell M 27 17:49 Keystone
3 Jacob Martinez M 20 18:41 Palmerton, PA
4 Chase Lauman M 16 19:10 Pella, IA
5 Jeff Friedman M 37 19:19 Zwingle, IA
6 Keenan Rimbert M 20 19:24 Denver
7 Larry Smith M 50 19:44 Leadville
8 Joseph Bradley M 25 20:05 Littleton
9 Ryan Charter M 32 20:42 Leadville
10 Ryan Thompson M 39 20:57 Auburn, AL
11 Smokey Burgess M 49 21:28 Leadville
12 Benjamin Bobbitt M 33 21:31 Leadville
13 Ben Radakovich M 39 21:56 Billings, MT
14 Adele Horning F 16 21:58 Leadville
15 Patrick Sodia M 58 22:29 Parker
16 Aidan Malherbe M 13 22:40 Berthoud
17 Josiah Horning M 15 22:56 Leadville
18 He Huang M 39 23:10 Grand Forks, ND
19 Zach Vander Plate M 31 23:25 Atlanta, GA
20 Rene Christian Tapia M 50 23:28 Ojai, CA
21 Terence Copeland M 29 24:53 Leadville
22 Carlos Martinez M 47 25:11 Spearfish, SD
23 Sedona Dionne F 17 25:34 Cheyenne, WY
24 Antonio Gonzales M 45 25:41 Leadville
25 Stacie DeSousa F 29 25:46 Grand Blanc, MI
26 Zach Petrone M 30 25:53 Denver
27 Chris Bobbitt M 37 25:59 Leadville
28 Chris Lauman M 42 26:12 Pella, IA
29 Chris Malherbe M 48 26:21 Berthoud
30 Marty Regan M 58 26:22 Leadville
31 Natalie Malherbe F 47 26:24 Berthoud
32 Matt Lapp M 35 26:28 Canon City
33 Dallas Tate M 34 26:42 Portland, OR
34 John Tayer M 56 26:48 Leadville
35 Cooper Anderson M 15 26:50 Thornton
36 Cody Reeves M 31 26:50 Denver
37 Jen Dionne F 44 26:52 Cheyenne, WY
38 Doug Ayers M 57 26:55 Leadville
39 Wendell Knepp M 35 27:08 Canon City
40 Patrick Pikard M 28 27:11 Perry, FL
44 Mackenzie Mitchell F 29 27:52 Leadville
45 Mitch Dulleck M 53 28:14 Leadville
47 Devyn Sterkel M 12 29:07 Leadville
48 Miranda Bourlet F 28 29:21 Leadville
49 Raynor Bourlet M 32 29:21 Leadville
54 Karen Lewis F 35 29:58 Leadville
57 Liam Sparkman M 9 30:03 Leadville
70 Beth Pantzer F 35 32:21 Leadville
71 Michael Sterkel M 40 32:28 Leadville
80 Asher Horning M 10 34:16 Leadville
81 John Horning M 8 34:26 Leadville
82 Layla Horning F 12 34:27 Leadville
83 Jim Rockwell M 51 34:37 Leadville
90 Ollie Sparkman M 6 35:32 Leadville
91 Luke Sparkman M 38 35:34 Leadville
92 Isabella Speckman F 12 35:36 Leadville
93 Arianna Gonzales F 11 35:37 Leadville
101 Krissie Katte F 53 37:41 Leadville
102 Luis Leon M 59 38:17 Leadville
105 Julie Snyder F 52 39:33 Leadville
109 Diane Golden F 65 40:09 Leadville
111 Owen Regan F 58 41:23 Leadville
114 Michelle Cavanaugh F 64 41:58 Leadville
121 Darla Sterkel F 41 46:52 Leadville
124 Bill Lucchetti M 68 50:44 Leadville
137 Jonna Hancock F 58 55:46 Leadville
140 Declan Vanderweit M 11 57:14 Leadville
142 Marilyn Mahler F 64 57:35 Leadville
143 Todd Vanderweit M 50 58:07 Leadville
144 Zoe Vanderweit F 9 58:07 Leadville
145 Ryden Hofer F 10 58:08 Leadville
146 Kelly Hofer F 44 58:10 Leadville
147 Maura Ahearn F 55 58:21 Leadville
148 Allan Dushan M 56 58:24 Leadville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.