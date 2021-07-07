Nearly 150 runners from 15 different states kicked off July Fourth with the Firecracker 5K in downtown Leadville on Sunday morning.

Laura Krassa of Urbana, Illinois won the race outright with a time of 17 minutes and 40 seconds. Zachary Russell of Keystone crossed the finish line nine seconds later. Jacob Martinez of Palmerton, Pennsylvania placed third.

Leadville local Adele Horning earned a second place finish for women with a time of 21:58. Sedona Dionne of Cheyenne, Wyoming placed third.

Proceeds from the race will benefit Cloud City Mountain Sports.

Place/Name    M/F    Age    Time     City

1 Laura Krasa    F    21    17:40    Urbana, IL

2 Zachary Russell    M    27    17:49    Keystone

3 Jacob Martinez    M    20    18:41    Palmerton, PA

4 Chase Lauman    M    16    19:10    Pella, IA

5 Jeff Friedman    M    37    19:19    Zwingle, IA

6 Keenan Rimbert    M    20    19:24    Denver

7 Larry Smith    M    50    19:44    Leadville

8 Joseph Bradley    M    25    20:05    Littleton

9 Ryan Charter    M    32    20:42    Leadville

10 Ryan Thompson    M    39    20:57    Auburn, AL

11 Smokey Burgess    M    49    21:28    Leadville

12 Benjamin Bobbitt    M    33    21:31    Leadville

13 Ben Radakovich    M    39    21:56    Billings, MT

14 Adele Horning    F    16    21:58    Leadville

15 Patrick Sodia    M    58    22:29    Parker

16 Aidan Malherbe    M    13    22:40    Berthoud

17 Josiah Horning    M    15    22:56    Leadville

18 He Huang    M    39    23:10    Grand Forks, ND

19 Zach Vander Plate    M    31    23:25    Atlanta, GA

20 Rene Christian Tapia    M    50    23:28    Ojai, CA

21 Terence Copeland    M    29    24:53    Leadville

22 Carlos Martinez    M    47    25:11    Spearfish, SD

23 Sedona Dionne    F    17    25:34    Cheyenne, WY

24 Antonio Gonzales    M    45    25:41    Leadville

25 Stacie DeSousa    F    29    25:46    Grand Blanc, MI

26 Zach Petrone    M    30    25:53    Denver

27 Chris Bobbitt    M    37    25:59    Leadville

28 Chris Lauman    M    42    26:12    Pella, IA

29 Chris Malherbe    M    48    26:21    Berthoud

30 Marty Regan    M    58    26:22    Leadville

31 Natalie Malherbe    F    47    26:24    Berthoud

32 Matt Lapp    M    35    26:28    Canon City

33 Dallas Tate    M    34    26:42    Portland, OR

34 John Tayer    M    56    26:48    Leadville

35 Cooper Anderson    M    15    26:50    Thornton

36 Cody Reeves    M    31    26:50    Denver

37 Jen Dionne    F    44    26:52    Cheyenne, WY

38 Doug Ayers    M    57    26:55    Leadville

39 Wendell Knepp    M    35    27:08    Canon City

40 Patrick Pikard    M    28    27:11    Perry, FL

44 Mackenzie Mitchell    F    29    27:52    Leadville

45 Mitch Dulleck    M    53    28:14    Leadville

47 Devyn Sterkel    M    12    29:07    Leadville

48 Miranda Bourlet    F    28    29:21    Leadville

49 Raynor Bourlet    M    32    29:21    Leadville

54 Karen Lewis    F    35    29:58    Leadville

57 Liam Sparkman    M    9    30:03    Leadville

70 Beth Pantzer    F    35    32:21    Leadville

71 Michael Sterkel    M    40    32:28    Leadville

80 Asher Horning    M    10    34:16    Leadville

81 John Horning    M    8    34:26    Leadville

82 Layla Horning    F    12    34:27    Leadville

83 Jim Rockwell    M    51    34:37    Leadville

90 Ollie Sparkman    M    6    35:32    Leadville

91 Luke Sparkman    M    38    35:34    Leadville

92 Isabella Speckman    F    12    35:36    Leadville

93 Arianna Gonzales    F    11    35:37    Leadville

101 Krissie Katte    F    53    37:41    Leadville

102 Luis Leon    M    59    38:17    Leadville

105 Julie Snyder    F    52    39:33    Leadville

109 Diane Golden    F    65    40:09    Leadville

111 Owen Regan    F    58    41:23    Leadville

114 Michelle Cavanaugh    F    64    41:58    Leadville

121 Darla Sterkel    F    41    46:52    Leadville

124 Bill Lucchetti    M    68    50:44    Leadville

137 Jonna Hancock    F    58    55:46    Leadville

140 Declan Vanderweit    M    11    57:14    Leadville

142 Marilyn Mahler    F    64    57:35    Leadville

143 Todd Vanderweit    M    50    58:07    Leadville

144 Zoe Vanderweit    F    9    58:07    Leadville

145 Ryden Hofer    F    10    58:08    Leadville

146 Kelly Hofer    F    44    58:10    Leadville

147 Maura Ahearn    F    55    58:21    Leadville

148 Allan Dushan    M    56    58:24    Leadville

                

