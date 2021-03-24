The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On February 17, a deputy conducted a traffic stop after observing reckless driving. Christopher Baker, 48, of Grand Junction was issued a summons for driving under the influence.
— On February 19, deputies responded to a report of a hit and run accident on Poplar Street. The case is currently under investigation.
— On February 19, deputies responded to a report of a family assault on West 17th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
— On February 20, deputies responded to a traffic accident. A man was issued a citation for hitting O’Reilly Auto Parts.
— On February 20, deputies responded to a male barricaded in a bathroom on Poplar Street. The deputies were able to extract the man.
— On February 21, deputies responded to a harassment call on Mt. Homestake Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
— On February 22, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance on Gem Valley Drive. The two parties causing the disturbance were separated.
— On February 23, deputies received a report of a handgun found on U.S. 24. A deputy took possession of the gun.
— On February 23, a deputy took a report of harassment on East Third Street. The case is currently under investigation.
— On February 26, deputies took report of a license plate that was stolen from the back of a vehicle. The case is currently under investigation.
— On February 26, deputies responded to a report of a possible drunk driver. Daniel Sandoval, 45, of Leadville was issued a summons for driving under the influence, driving without a license and driving while his license was under restraint.
— On February 27, deputies responded to a vehicle rollover accident on Colo. 91.
— On March 2, deputies responded to a report of a homeless man sleeping in the lobby of a building on Harrison Avenue. Lesley Shelton, 45, of Texas was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of California.
— On March 3, deputies took report of an alleged unstable man in Leadville. Deputies attempted to find the individual but were unable to locate him.
— On March 4, deputies assisted Colorado State Patrol in responding to a vehicle accident on U.S. 24. Deputies helped with traffic control until the vehicle was towed.
— On March 4, deputies responded to a vehicle rollover accident on U.S. 24. There were no injuries.
— On March 5, deputies responded to a vehicle that slid off U.S. 24. There were no injuries.
— On March 5, a deputy responded to a hit and run on East 12th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
