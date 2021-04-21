The Leadville Lake County 2021 Virtual Job Fair will be held on Friday, May 7. Job seekers and businesses are encouraged to attend at no cost, but must pre-register.
Hosted by A/D Works, the event will kick off with a special time for veterans only from 8 to 8:30 a.m. The public may participate anytime between 8:30 and 10:30 am.
The virtual job fair will give employers a chance to promote their businesses and discuss job openings that they currently plan to fill. Job seekers have the opportunity to “meet” many employers and determine those who may be right for them.
The job fair’s organizers encourage job seekers to have a current resume on hand. If individuals need help with a resume or refreshers on how to interview, they should contact the closest Colorado Workforce Center. Those who need access to a computer for the event should schedule in advance with the local workforce center at 719-486-2428.
Job seekers are asked to register for the event with Connecting Colorado. Participants can create an online account at https://www.connectingcolorado.com/.
Employers may register and set up their virtual booths at Leadville Lake County 2021 Virtual Job Fair at premiervirtual.com.
Targeted groups for the job fair include those who want to find a job, those seeking a different job or a change in their career pathway, and employers who want access to the most qualified candidates possible from which to hire.
For more information, call 719-293-2316.
