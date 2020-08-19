The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department:
— On July 1, an officer was dispatched to West Second Street for a call of theft. The case is currently under investigation.
— On July 3, officers assisted Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a report of gunshots in PanArc. The gunshots were not located.
— On July 3, officers took report of eggs being thrown at vehicles on Harrison Avenue. No suspects have been identified in the matter.
— On July 4, officers arrested Tracey Moore, 26, of Leadville on a felony warrant.
— On July 4, officers cited and released Desirae Martin, 22, of Leadville for driving without a valid license and displaying expired plates.
— On July 5, officers received a call about vandalism on East Third Street.
— On July 6, an officer assisted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in responding to a noise complaint in Lake Fork Trailer Park. Brian Martinez, 21, of Leadville was cited for felony alluding, among other charges.
— On July 8, an officer wrote a summons to Shawn Warner-Casias, 27, of Leadville for failure to obey summons or notice.
— On July 8, an officer wrote a summons to Donnie Suazo, 59, of Silt for failure to obey summons or notice.
— On July 8, an officer wrote a summons to Jason Smith, 37, of Leadville for failure to obey summons or notice.
— On July 8, an officer wrote a summons to Cruz Gonzalez, 43, of Leadville for failure to obey summons or notice.
— On July 8, an officer was dispatched to East 12th Street to take a report of a stolen temporary license plate. A suspect has not been identified in the matter.
— On July 9, officers were dispatched to a neighbor dispute at the Timberline Motel. Parties were separated.
— On July 10, officers assisted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on a disturbance call on a dispersed camping area on C.R. 48. Donald Wade, 65, of Parker was arrested for assault in the third degree, harassment and domestic violence.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
