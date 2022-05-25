Cloud City Conservation Center (C4) kicked off its seasonal farmer’s market during a late spring snow storm, offering lettuce, spinach, arugula, kale, chard, baby bok choy and herbs to community members.
The farmer’s market is donation-based, which means the staff gives a suggested price for each item, but community members are encouraged to donate whatever works for them.
The market will be open every Friday from May through September, depending on the weather.
