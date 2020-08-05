The nominations for the second Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame will be open to the public in August of this year. The induction ceremony will be held on September 18 of 2021 at the Renaissance Denver Stapleton.
The criteria for the nominations for the Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame are as follows:
— The author was born in Colorado, currently lives in Colorado, or created one of their published works in Colorado.
— The author has written about Colorado or included a location or event in Colorado as part of a published work.
— The author has made significant and enduring contributions to their fields of work.
— The author helped open new frontiers for writing styles, ideas and concepts.
— The author inspired others by the breadth of their writing and work.
— The author advanced the status of other authors.
Up to 12 authors will be nominated for the 2021 Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame before nominations close at the end of February 2021. The next Hall of Fame will be conducted in 2023.
The first Hall of Fame induction, held in September of 2019, included authors local and national, living and passed. The 22 authors honored included the likes of international bestsellers Stephen King and Clive Cussler, as well as award-winning sci-fi author Connie Willis and Christian-fiction author Jerry Jenkins. Every author either lived in Colorado at some time or featured Colorado prominently in their works.
Information about the upcoming induction event, donations, events, board members and future inductees can all be found at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.