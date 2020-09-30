The Lake County Aquatic Center has been successful since reopening, managing to keep everyone safe while enjoying a local amenity.
With group lessons temporarily on hold, private lessons are a great option for children as well as youth and adults. Lessons are often held during the pool’s closed hours, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, or weekends, as available.
We are fortunate enough to have a roster full of instructors. Back in April, three of our team members completed the Red Cross Water Safety Instructor course, certifying them to teach according to Red Cross standards, each specializing in different ages. Some instructors prefer to work with the little ones, while others enjoy the challenge of helping teens or adults learn to swim or perfect this important life skill.
“A 30-minute one-on-one lesson is more effective than two hours of group lessons,” said instructor Taylor Trelka. “I’ve seen kids go from non-swimmers to swimmers in as few as three private half hour sessions!”
Adults may need to allow more time, but Alex Willis agrees that the one-on-one approach brings students along very quickly, especially if they are working toward a triathlon or other goal. Willis also works with youth and adults who are currently swimmers but want to improve the efficiency and strength of their stroke.
If you are interested in arranging a private lessons, contact Judy Green at 719-42-7892 or jgreen@co.lake.co.us. We anticipate the return of group swim lessons by November.
In addition to swim lessons, the aquatic center is also offering two senior programs that are free to ages 60 and older.
Aqua Stretch is held on Mondays from 10:30–11:15 a.m.; this class focuses on low intensity cardio and stretching. Participants can take advantage of the therapeutic qualities of the pool while getting in a light workout. Swimming knowledge is not a requirement.
Tai Chi in the water is held on Thursdays from 10:30-11:15 a.m. This class will focus on strong, fluid movements to help seniors regain their balance, increase body awareness to help prevent falls, increase safety and recapture motion. Again, swimming knowledge is not a requirement.
Current facility hours are Monday through Friday from 6-10 a.m. and 3-7 p.m., as well as Saturdays from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Starting Oct. 3, the aquatic center’s Saturday hours will shift from 7 a.m-3 p.m. to 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Passes are available in 15, 30 and 45-punch increments for both individuals and families. Annual and semi-annual passes are not currently available for purchase or renewal once they have expired.
If you have questions about any of our programs or facilities, please call 719-486-7484, 7486, 7494 or check out our website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation.
