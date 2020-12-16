Small business owners and nonprofit organizations in Lake County have an opportunity to apply for funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was passed by Congress in March. Applications are being processed through the Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation LLCEDC.
To be eligible, the business/organization must be physically located within Leadville/Lake County, presently operating as a business, and not currently under receivership or in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings.
Allowable expenses under the funding include assistance with rent, mortgage, insurance, utilities,internet, website development, payroll, training and other expenses incurred from COVID-19.
The grant application can be found at https://www.lakecountyedc.com/ or by email at director@lakecountyedc.com or admin@lakecountyedc.com. For questions, please call 719.293.2316. The submittal deadline is Dec. 23 at 5 p.m.
