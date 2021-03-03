The City of Leadville took its first step in moving toward a city manager model of government last week with the hiring of a new administrative assistant.
For the past four years, the city has worked to create the administrative assistant position as part of its long-term governing strategy, Administrative Services Manager Sarah Dallas told the Herald.
Leadville currently operates under a “strong mayor” government, an increasingly rare model in the state that sees the mayor, an elected official, act in an executive capacity. With the adoption of a so-called “weak mayor” model, the mayor would appoint a city manager to take on those executive duties.
The city is working to adopt this new model by 2022, and as the first step in that transition Leadville developed the new staff position. Lori Tye, of Leadville, was hired last week as the new full-time administrative assistant.
In the newly created role, Tye will act as the first point of contact between city government and residents and help to alleviate the increasing workload of city staff, which has been exacerbated by Leadville’s growth in recent years, Dallas said.
What had previously been a part-time position, with one person splitting their time between administrative assistant and Main Street manager duties, will now be a full-time role focused primarily on helping with the city’s administrative functions.
In the near term, Tye will help staff with administrative tasks, such as completing and filing forms and applications, as well as head the Historic Preservation Commission. Tye will also help to establish Leadville’s special event permitting process and manage the city’s website.
Primarily, the new role is centered around the goal of the administrative assistant working as support staff for a new city manager when the time comes, Dallas said.
As part of the transition from a split role to one focused mainly on administrative work, Leadville will transfer the Leadville Main Street Program to the Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation.
“It has become obvious that the Main Street duties and work take on a great deal of time and effort and didn’t allow for as many administrative assistant duties to take place,” Dallas said.
The position will be funded by the city as an item in the 2021 budget, though Dallas said the city may seek grant funding for the role in the future.
