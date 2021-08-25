Colorado Mountain College will begin its fall semester on Aug. 23 with a range of options for students to learn while keeping all involved as safe and as healthy as possible. And even though registration for the fall has been open since May, those who may not have yet signed up for classes are encouraged to do so now.
“While we never ceased delivering instruction during the pandemic, I’m pleased that all campuses will soon be fully open for learning,” said Colorado Mountain College (CMC) President Carrie Besnette Hauser. “We are beyond excited to welcome students this fall, whether they choose to learn in person, virtually or some combination.”
Public health directives
CMC leadership has been discussing vaccination and masking requirements at great length, gathering data and broad-based input before announcing a plan for the fall semester.
“While this decision comes less than a week before classes begin, it was not made hastily,” said CMC Chief Operating Officer Matt Gianneschi. “The decision-making process has been lengthy, inclusive and deliberative. In fact, we have been planning for the start of the fall term for months.”
Heading into the fall semester, CMC is not currently requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for most faculty, staff and students. However, students living in CMC residence halls, athletes, or those enrolled in health care, public safety and first responder programs are required to be vaccinated. Exemptions from vaccination may be requested for medical reasons or religious/personal beliefs.
In order to stop transmission in buildings and classrooms as students return to campus, masks will be required in all CMC buildings for the first few weeks of the semester.
“If vaccination rates continue to increase and transmission rates improve, we expect to conform our procedures to county-level public health guidelines,” said Gianneschi. “In the meantime, and while the summer tourism season is still in full swing, we will ask students and staff to wear face coverings while we monitor local public health data in order to consider adjustments to our procedures.”
College leadership will reevaluate the mask procedure on or about Labor Day, after which the college may adjust its policies to follow prevailing local public health guidance.
Vaccine rates and testing
A survey conducted on Aug. 16 revealed that 89 percent of CMC faculty and staff have voluntarily received a COVID-19 vaccination. This very high inoculation rate is equal to or higher than the vaccination rates in many of the mountain communities that CMC serves.
This year, the college is also encouraging campus communities to adopt the following “Crush COVID Commitments:” get vaccinated, mask required until further notice, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick and get tested if you have symptoms.
To assist those with limited health care options or those who cannot access one of the many free testing sites, the college will cover the cost of testing for faculty, staff and students who need a COVID-19 test. Additionally, free vaccination clinics will be available at most CMC campuses this fall.
“We are in this together — even when we bring different views, experiences and perspectives to our togetherness,” said Hauser. “So, let’s treat each other with open minds, civility, patience, flexibility, respect and kindness as we navigate a new academic year safely.”
Four pathways to learning
Depending on the nature of particular courses, some require on-campus time, while many others can be taught online. The college is delivering course content in four ways:
— In-person courses are held face-to-face at a CMC campus.
— Livestream courses are held virtually in real time.
— Hybrid courses are a combination of in-person class time and online interaction.
— Online anytime courses are recorded virtual courses that students can take on their schedules.
“Throughout the pandemic our goal has been to meet students where they are in their needs for learning and engagement,” said Kathryn Regjo, the college’s vice president of academic affairs. “These course types provide clear and diverse pathways to earning a degree or certificate at CMC.”
New programs
The college is also introducing four new academic programs this fall:
— Certified addiction technician certificate.
— Certified addiction specialist certificate.
— Pharmacy technician certificate.
— Associate of Science with an emphasis in ecosystem science and management.
