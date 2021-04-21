Cloud City Mountain Sports, formerly Cloud City Ski Team, supports both Nordic and Alpine programs in Leadville with youth from Leadville, Salida and Buena Vista.
On the Alpine side, the club supports school skiing, but also maintains several other programs. The Devo program is for athletes who already know how to ski and are ready to train every Saturday to develop their fundamentals and be introduced to racing.
The Youth Ski League program (YSL) is for young athletes who want to develop as overall skiers and who are ready to start racing. This program develops fundamentals and gets athletes used to skiing fast in the gates. It prepares athletes for school ski team programs. Some athletes, who then participate in school programs, also add on other forms of competition, like racing at higher levels or competing in big mountain skiing.
Herald readers have been kept up to speed on the school racers all year. Below are some highlights on what the rest of the Cloud City Mountain Sports (CCMS) groups have been up to.
The Devo team had an excellent showing in 2020-21. Twenty-six young athletes participated in Devo between the three groups: the “Carving Critters,” the “Speedy Cheetahs,” and the “Tigers.” The coaching staff of Barry Vande Zande, Sabrina Hurwitz, Luke Horning, Jimmy Dalpes and Nancy Brown helped all the kids improve their skiing skills.
The Devo athletes got to show off their skills at the four Cooper Cups, and each of them saw improvement in their times as the year went on. Many of the Devo team members will make the jump to competing in the YSL against opponents throughout Colorado next year.
This year CCMS YSL worked with 27 athletes. In addition to training in gates, the YSL athletes also spent time training in various settings, including moguls, groomers and trees. This approach helps develop well-rounded skiers that can ski the entire mountain.
YSL skiers are encouraged to participate in the Cooper Cup races, as well as travel to other league races. Due to COVID-19, this season’s YSL races were limited to two.
Ski Cooper hosted a race on Febuary 7, and the team boasted six athletes with three-peat podium finishes. For the girls, Helen Fiedler swept all three races in first place for the U-10 age group; Chloe King placed second with a pair of first place finishes in U-12; and for U-14, Kasey Glaser, Rinnen Borton and Stella Zettler swept the podium in all three races.
On the boys’ side, Owen King held the podium with one third and a pair of second place finishes for U-10. Wilson Anderson had a pair of first place finishes in U-12.
At the lone away race at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort on March 21, the team again came away with a number of podium finishes. For the girls U-10 age group, Evie Nooft, Hattie Mallozzi and Helen Fiedler all ended up on the podium throughout the day. Chloe King held the podium for the U-12 age group and Kasey Glaser for the U-14 age group. On the boys’ side, it was Hobbes Mallozzi’s turn to hold the podium for the U-8 age group.
CCMS’ athletes were able to apply the skills learned in training to the races and gain several skills that will continue to serve them and fuel their passion for skiing on the middle and high school teams.
For many Cloud City racers, aging out of YSL marks the end of their club skiing competitions as they transition to the middle and high school teams. Over the years very few racers have chosen to continue to compete at higher level club races.
This year Gwen Ramsey (U-18) and Rowynn Slivka (U-16), both from Salida, represented Cloud City at these higher level races. The girls worked through an expedited schedule due to COVID-19, including single-day events that would normally be multi-day races, a competitive fields of athletes, and crashes and injuries, to still put up impressive results.
Ramsey, a veteran racer, came back from a shortened season last year due to COVID-19 and a concussion to fight her way to the top third of the competitive field several times. Her highest finishes were in speed events, including 17th in downhill at Aspen, sixth in Super G at the Crested Butte Rocky Mountain Division (RMD) Championships, and 33rd at the SYNC Championships at Vail.
Slivka faced adversity throughout the season and worked through several injuries, including severe leg bruising from a crash in the Aspen downhill race. Despite challenges, Slivka continued to train and compete and achieved her best results at the Crested Butte RMD Championships with a 29th place finish in slalom and ninth place finish in giant slalom.
The CCMS Big Mountain Program allows CCMS Alpine racers to also participate in Big Mountain Competitions through the International Freeski and Snowboard Association (IFSA). IFSA events or “comps” are held at the most challenging venues throughout Colorado, and athletes are judged on their ability to choose challenging lines and ski them well.
This year CCMS athletes competed at Steamboat Springs, Telluride and Breckenridge.
At Steamboat, both Matt Cairns and Max Fiedler crashed, and Jake Cairns was able to finish in fifth in highly technical terrain near the Christmas Tree Chutes.
At Telluride, Matt Cairns and Taylor Duel both secured top 10 finishes in the extremely steep terrain in the Black Iron Bowl.
Duel and Matt and Jake Cairns all competed on a powder day off Peak Six at Breckenridge. Jake Cairns finished 13th, Duel placed 11th and Matt Cairns finished 10th (in their separate divisions).
The Cairns brothers qualified for the Rocky Mountain Championships (top 45 in the Rocky Mountain Region) at Breckenridge, where Matt finished 17th and Jake decided not to compete.
Ski Cooper also hosted the IFSA Rocky Mountain region U-12 championships on April 9. This event brought crowds to Cooper to see young athletes. Asher Horning was the only CCMS athlete to jump in the mix to try his hand at a big mountain comp. Horning skied a clean line with sharp turns on the rock-hard bumps.
The organization was able to support athletes across its programs this past season despite COVID-19, changing health protocols, and the challenges facing both resorts and athletes. CCMS is adding board members over the summer, widening programs, and looking forward to continuing to support athletes and their development as humans and skiers during the upcoming season.
