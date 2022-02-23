Winter Park Resort hosted the 2022 Colorado High School Activities Association Alpine Skiing State Championships Feb. 17 and 18. Lake County qualified three individual athletes for the championships, but due to team scoring filled three male and three female positions for both the giant slalom (GS) and slalom race days.
The Panthers started off strong on Thursday with the GS competition. The race venue provided a world-class course with both genders starting out on a fairly steep pitch and ending on a short flat section. Mid-course the genders diverged ,with the women racing through “The Cut,” where the gates meandered through tree islands before finishing in the same bottom area as the men. The men, on the other hand, raced down “Norwegian,” by far the steepest pitch seen in high school race venues this year.
Team captain and senior Gwen Ramsey set the tone with a pair of seventh place finishes, ending up fourth overall, the highest Lake County state championship finish in many years.
Teammates Rowynn Slivka and Avery Milne had solid but tentative first runs, finishing 28th and 56th respectively. They found the speed in the afternoon to improve to 19th and 46th overall respectively. As a team, the Lady Panthers ended up seventh out of 14 teams, only two points behind Aspen.
On the mens’ side, Matt Cairns put together a pair of strong runs, finishing 29th overall. Brady Potts, who stayed just outside the realms of qualifying all season long, put together two runs to finish 32nd overall, well within the mix of the state-qualifying athletes.
The third male to represent the Panthers fell to second-year skier Troy Baker. The steep Norwegian pitch proved challenging for Baker as he fell on his hip and slid past three gates in the first run. He mustered up his courage to come back and finish 52nd in the second run, but due to combined times, did not get a result for the day. The boys placed 11th as a team with just two of three athletes finishing.
Friday’s slalom race proved to be more challenging for the Panthers. Ramsey and Slivka put together two strong runs to finish 15th and 30th respectively. Kiera King filled the third female skier spot and had a good run until she hooked a ski tip on a gate and lost the ski. Despite a valiant effort to put the ski back on and finish the run to earn the third finish for team points, a rule change resulted in disqualification. The girls team finished ninth overall with just two of three athletes finishing.
The boys side again proved very challenging. The extremely round course set resulted in all three Lake County boys crashing in the first run, finishing last as a team.
“We’ve certainly had our ups and downs, but as a whole, we are very proud of the work all our athletes put out this season, both in the regular season and at states,” said coach Ben Cairns. “The whole team has worked really hard to balance strength, speed and technique to find consistency while also skiing fast in variable conditions. We have every level of skier on our team from first year skiers to veteran racers that chase the podium. It’s been fun to see everyone come together to support one another at their various levels and work to grow as both athletes and as individuals.”
The state championship marked Ramsey’s last high school race after skiing for Lake County for the past seven years. Ramsey finished every race run and ended up on the podium twice in the regular season and fourth in the state championship, earning a spot on the All-State Giant Slalom Team.
“This year Ramsey put together one of the best seasons that LCHS has seen in Alpine skiing in a very long time,” coach Danielle Ryan said. “It’s been a pleasure to watch her grow over the years, and the impact she’s made on the team will be felt for a long time after she goes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.