The Lake County Planning Commission voted to recommend approval to the Board of County Commissioners of an application filed by Leadville locals Bryce Ehrlich and Carly Bollinger to build a low-impact “glamping” site near Turquoise Lake called the Iron Mask, although that title will likely change upon opening.
Application documents for the project lay out plans for two yurt-style cabins and a tent camping site that will serve a maximum capacity of 14 people during the summer and 10 people in the winter. Ehrlich and Bollinger, who both work in Leadville for Lake County Government and Melanzana, respectively, will maintain the operation as a family business.
The couple purchased just over 10 acres of property near Turquoise Lake’s north shore last year with the intention of setting up minimally-invasive yurts.
The smaller yurt will be 217 square feet in size and will accommodate two to four guests. The larger yurt will be 281 square feet and will fit four to six people. Ehrlich said the yurts are assembled from a kit and will have solid material for walls and a roof, and built-in insulation throughout.
Instead of erecting a foundation for the yurts, Ehrlich is using buried anchors that will eliminate the need for landscape disruption. The site will not utilize a septic system, either. Vault toilets are to be used and regularly serviced, and a black water tank will be emptied regularly by a pump truck in the summer months.
Guests are also required to bring and take their own gear, including food, toiletries and camping equipment, although Ehrlich said his family is planning to maintain the structures daily or after a guest visit. Firewood will be provided by Ehrlich for wood stoves in the yurts and a fire pit near the tent camping site.
During the summer months, guests can access the yurts from Forest Service Road 103, which is maintained by Lake County Public Works. In the winter months, the road is groomed by the Lake County chapter of the Colorado Snowmobile Association, and guests can get to the yurts on foot or by snowmobile. A condition of approval for the project mandates that Ehrlich limits the amount of traffic on the road, so the site will only allow up to five vehicles at a time.
“We wanted to find that symbiosis between land conservation and Leadville’s recreational economy,” said Ehrlich. “More and more people want to camp near Turquoise Lake, but it seemed to me that dispersed camping in the area was having a negative impact on the environment. This seemed like a good solution.”
Of the about 200 reservable campsites near Turquoise Lake, nearly all of them are booked on weekends throughout July and into August. Ehrlich’s operation will also join several others of its kind in Leadville, including the Leadville Backcounty yurts, the Tennessee Pass Sleep Yurts and the 10th Mountain Division’s huts.
“We’re striking a balance between those other businesses,” said Ehrlich. “It’s really the closest thing to camping with the comfort of a roof over your head.”
Decades ago, Ehrlich said the property was used as one of the only mining claims for turquoise in Lake County. Outlined on the property are old piles of rock and an abandoned shack, although Ehrlich said no hazardous waste has been discovered. The previous owners, who purchased the property in 1974, were school teachers from Grand Junction who summered in Leadville with family and wanted the land to go to local residents.
The plot, which overlooks Leadville, is also surrounded by public land. With Ehrlich’s family purchasing the last private lot on the north side of Turquoise Lake, development on that side is locked up for the foreseeable future. Ehrlich has also designed the property so that it meets any future regulations for backcountry development in Leadville.
“I really want this to be a camp that everyone can enjoy,” said Ehrlich, who is aiming for an opening date of summer 2022.
