On Saturday morning, about 50 mountain bike riders gathered next to the Lake County Courthouse. Ken Chlouber, one of the Leadville Race Series (LRS) founders, fired a shotgun and the bikers took off down West Sixth Street on the Leadville Trail 100 MTB course.
The official race, which had been planned for that same day, was cancelled by LRS owner, Life Time, in May after the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted to cancel all of Lake County’s special event permits through September.
According to Life Time, the gathering at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB start line was not facilitated or encouraged by the LRS and Life Time teams. And no medical support or aid stations were provided.
“While events have been cancelled, some athletes have had lodging secured in the community and chose to make the trip with good intentions of participating in tradition and contributing to the Leadville community that has provided their lives with some of their most life-enriching experiences,” Life Time Director of Off-Road Events Marketing Michelle Duffy told the Herald. “We encourage all who travel into town to follow COVID-19 guidelines, practice social distancing and be respectful of those who call Leadville home year-round.”
Lake County Public Health Agency, Lake County Office of Emergency Management and the BOCC said they were not aware of the gathering ahead of time. “At this point, we have not yet had an opportunity to convene as a board to gather any additional information in regard to events over the weekend,” Commissioner Kalya Marcella said.
“The demands on emergency services in Lake County remain exceptionally high due to COVID-19 precautions, the significantly increased incidence of search and rescue call-outs this season, and extreme wildfire activity in the state, as well as increased traffic diverted through the county due to the I-70 closure,” LCPHA wrote in a press release about the bike gathering.
The 2020 Leadville Trail 100 Run was originally planned for this Saturday, Aug. 22. Life Time posted notices on the LRS website and the “Leadville 100 Run Participants” Facebook page on Tuesday asking runners to not partake in mass gatherings.
Only time will tell if runners toe the “start line” at 4 a.m. as they would have in a pre-pandemic world.
