The Lake County Recreation Department hosted an open house last November that collected feedback from roughly 100 people on Lake County’s recreation needs. The event was followed by a mailed survey that circulated Lake County households for two months, collecting additional information from individuals who did not participate in last year’s event.
Although a sizable group of people attended November’s town hall, some stakeholders expressed concern that feedback was one-sided and did not represent Lake County’s overall population. In response, Lake County Government set out to collect additional feedback through a contract with SE Group, a Frisco firm that has facilitated the recreation master planning process.
To ensure a wide range of responses, SE Group followed up with households throughout the review period via phone calls and text messages. The Lake County Recreation Department (LCRD) also hired four part-time staff members to conduct additional outreach in Spanish. The staff members played a similar role to that of community connectors, who bridge gaps between local entities and the public.
SE Group recently provided results from the mailed survey, which will help identify future projects and capital investments in recreation facilities. SE Group Senior Community Planner Gabby Voeller, who lives in Leadville, said her firm was aiming to get 300 responses from Lake County households. In the end, SE Group collected 525 responses to the survey, some of which were received online.
According to survey results, 53 percent of respondents said they would make the most use of renovations to the Lake County Aquatic Center, which closed last year and has since dominated the discussion around local recreation. Respondents identified the pool as a top priority in the queue of recreation facility upgrades and said they would be most willing to fund renovations to the pool over other projects.
Households were also asked about barriers to recreating in Lake County, a question that yielded a variety of results. Roughly 34 percent of respondents said they do not know what facilities and programs are offered; 22 percent said they don’t have time and 15 percent said program times are not convenient. Respondent also said facilities are overcrowded, and 11 percent cited access fees as a barrier to recreation.
“I thought the responses to the barriers of participation were interesting, said Voeller. “People clearly don’t understand what is offered and where to find it and how to sign up for things.” Voeller added that the aquatic center emerged as a clear priority for citizens, as well as expanding trails to accommodate more people. She added that many respondents participated in Trick or Treat street on Harrison Avenue last Halloween and enjoyed the experience.
Following the collection of feedback through last year’s town hall and the subsequent survey, LCRD is in an “analysis and opportunities phase.” The department expects to finalize an action plan for recreation this spring.
