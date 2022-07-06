The Kostitch Block, which houses the Herald Democrat office along with neighbors Fire on the Mountain and Alpine Gift Shoppe, underwent a front facade rehabilitation this spring. The project finished up in late June.
The Herald received a quarter-million-dollar grant to bring its facade back to its original 1895 look. Funding came from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs Main Street: Open for Business program. Masonry contractors rehabilitated the brick out front during the late winter, replaced windows and painted.
Derek Bell, assistant project manager with Heritage Window Restoration, started working on the building in May. The first big task the group had was to reconstruct the entryway to Fire on the Mountain. It was originally recessed and then removed at one point, so they restored it to its original state.
Panels on the front of the building were originally glass, and were pretty much all broken and covered up, said Bell. So they replaced the panels and installed new decking for the entryways.
The group also replaced the damaged cornices on top of the building. The building originally had five but there were only four when crews arrived. So they repaired the existing cornices and molded a cast to replace the missing one. One of the last tasks the group completed was repainting the building.
Despite operating on a tight schedule, the group didn’t run into any issues. Bell said everyone in the building was easy to work with and understanding of the impact the construction had.
Additional crew members included Mike Sherwood, Robert Sommers, Brendan Inson and Dan Hendricks.
