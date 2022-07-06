To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, July 7
8:30 a.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners year-to-date budget work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — Lake County Senior Center Picnic at Kendrick Park near the Mt. Massive Golf Course, 259 CR 5. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
3:30 p.m. — Read & Feed Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Read & Feed Storytime for children ages 4-8 will take place every Thursday from June 30 to Aug. 4. Twelve-family limit; registration required. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
Friday, July 8
10-11 a.m. — Forest Ranger library visit at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. Join LCPL for an interactive demonstration on all things fire led by one of Leadville’s forest rangers. There will be a reading, fire talk and build, and a visit from the Forest Service’s most popular bear. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
4-6 p.m. — Farm Market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/ for details.
4:30-5 p.m. — Tool Library Orientation at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for details.
5-6:30 p.m. — Summer Family Movie Night: “Moana” at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
5-8 p.m. — 3-2-1 Fridays at Harperrose Studios, 601 Harrison Ave. 3-2-1 Fridays Summer Series sponsored by Harperrose Studios and the Leadville Arts Coalition continues their 2022 summer season with a meet and greet with Salida artist Brinkley Messick as he demonstrates his painting technique. Light refreshments will be available. Call Harperrose Studios at 719-293-4280 for event details.
6-8:30 p.m. — Celebrate Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Call Michael Burts at 970-393-2663 for details.
6-10 p.m. — Smelted Hearts at the Golden Burro Cafe, 710 Harrison Ave. Enjoy the Golden Burro’s Music Series in the Golden Burro’s Brass Ass Saloon. Donations will benefit #chefsforukraine. Visit https://www.facebook.com/goldenburropb/ for details.
7-9 p.m. — Ghosts of the Tabor: A Performance Treasure Hunt at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. In collaboration with a Leadville cast of performers, docents and volunteers, LuneAseas, a Front Range nonprofit performance troupe, will create an immersive performance tour through the various parts of the Tabor. Experience legendary tales from the past brought to life through shadow puppetry, modern dance, acting and original scores. Visit https://www.taboroperahouse.net/upcoming-events for details and to purchase tickets.
7-10 p.m. — Trivia at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. Proceeds from trivia night will benefit a different Lake County nonprofit each month. Cover fee is $5, and the bar will be open. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
Saturday, July 9
6 a.m. — Silver Rush 50 Run presented by La Sportiva. Registration is closed. Visit https://www.leadvilleraceseries.com/run/silverrush50run/ for details.
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7-9 p.m. — Ghosts of the Tabor: A Performance Treasure Hunt at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. Experience legendary tales from the past brought to life through shadow puppetry, modern dance, acting and original scores. Visit https://www.taboroperahouse.net/upcoming-events for details and to purchase tickets.
Sunday, July 10
8 a.m. — Stages Cycling Silver Rush 50 MTB. Registration is closed. Visit https://www.leadvilleraceseries.com/mtb/silverrush50mtb/ for details.
5:30 p.m. — Broken Arrows 4H meeting. Email brokenarrows4hclub@gmail.com for meeting location.
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, July 11
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
9 a.m. — Walmart trip & lunch in Salida. Van leaves the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 9 a.m. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
2 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners and Health and Human Services work session at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
4-5 p.m. — LEGO Club at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. This program for kids ages five to 12 will have different activities based around the LEGO world. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/child for more information and to register.
4-6 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, July 12
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners year-to-date budget work session at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
4 p.m. — Leadville Historic Preservation Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-0349 for more information.
4-6 p.m. — Leadville Urban Renewal Authority meeting via at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-0349 for more information.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6:15 p.m. — Leadville/Lake County Chamber of Commerce meeting via Zoom. Contact director@leadvilleusa.com for details.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County Public Library Board of Trustees regular meeting, Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Call 719-486-0569 for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, July 13
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Senior hour 9-10 a.m. 719-486-3087.
9 a.m.-noon — Quilt Guild at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/lcpleventscalendar for details.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
4-6 p.m. — LEGO Robotics at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/child for more information and to register.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting via Zoom. Email cityclerk@leadville-co.gov, call 719-486-0349 or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or for more information.
6:30 p.m. — Veterans of Foreign Wars men’s post meeting and ladies’ auxiliary meeting at the Elks Lodge. Public welcome; masks required. Call Andy Ault at 719-486-3644 for details.
6:30-8 p.m. — National Alliance on Mental Illness Virtual Connection Group. Connection is a support group for those with a mental illness seeking recovery. Join via Zoom by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83603503682.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, July 14
9 a.m. — Lake County Open Space Initiative meeting at the Hayden Meadows parking lot, eight miles south of Leadville on U.S. 24. Visit lcosi.com or email Mike Conlin at mconlinassociates@yahoo.com for details.
9 a.m. — Crossroads Trail Grand Opening at the Hayden Meadows parking lot, eight miles south of Leadville on U.S. 24. The Lake County Open Space Initiative and Lake County Government invite locals to celebrate the opening of the Crossroads Trail near Hayden Meadows. The event will begin with a tour at 9 a.m. Participants are encouraged to enjoy Hayden Meadows before the barbecue lunch at noon. Following lunch, join Alan Robinson for a bike tour from Leadville to Hayden Meadows on the new Crossroads Trail. Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue will then lead a tour of Fire Station 2 at 1 p.m.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Lunch & Learn Series: Q&A with Leadville Mayor Greg Labbe at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
3:30 p.m. — Read & Feed Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Read & Feed Storytime for children ages 4-8 will take place every Thursday from June 30 to Aug. 4. Twelve-family limit; registration required. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water District Board of Directors meeting at the Parkville Water District office, 2015 Poplar St. Visit www.parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for details.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting via Zoom. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation-advisory-board/pages/meetings for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.