Thursday, Oct. 29
11:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Halloween Plate at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Option of take-away or outside dining. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) and free sit-down hot meal (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., first-come first-served) at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session with the Herald Democrat to discuss the 2021 budget. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
7 p.m. — Bingo at the Elks Club, 123 W. Fifth St. Masks required; food concession available at 6 p.m. Open to the public.
Friday, Oct. 30
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) and free sit-down hot meal (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., first-come first-served) at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting. This meeting has an in-person option at the Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St., and is also available via Zoom ID 841 2152 0880.
Saturday, Oct. 31
11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Sunday, Nov. 1
6-7 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting. This meeting has an in-person option at 230 E. Fifth St., and is also available via Zoom ID 480 183 048.
Monday, Nov. 2
8 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom ID 832 6841 0881.
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) and free sit-down hot meal (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., first-come first-served) at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 study meeting via Zoom ID 876 3946 6638.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Election Day
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) and free sit-down hot meal (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., first-come first-served) at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact bhelmke@co.lake.co.us for meeting details.
1 p.m. — Errands and Safeway shopping for seniors. Call Senior Center for ride 719-486-1774.
3:30 p.m. — Leadville Sanitation District Board of Directors meeting. Call 719-486-2993 for details.
6 p.m. — Mineral Belt Trail meeting via Zoom. Details at 713-486-4288.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. See colorado.gov/leadville for Zoom and call-in details. The meeting may be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. Call 719-486-0349 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting. This meeting has an in-person option at the Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St., and is also available via Zoom ID 841 2152 0880.
Thursday, Nov. 5
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Option of take-away or outside dining. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) and free sit-down hot meal (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., first-come first-served) at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Bingo at the Elks Club, 123 W. Fifth St. Masks required; food concession available at 6 p.m. Open to the public.
