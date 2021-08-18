To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, Aug. 19
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11 a.m.-noon — Destination Story Time at Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue station, 816 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting via Zoom. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation-advisory-board/pages/meetings for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
Friday, Aug. 20
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Farm market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. The market is donation-based. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/events/farmmarket-fltwn for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St.
Saturday, Aug. 21
4 a.m. — Leadville Trail 100 Run sponsored by La Sportiva begins. The 100-mile run will conclude on Sunday, Aug. 22. Visit https://www.leadvilleraceseries.com/run/leadvilletrail100run for details.
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
10 a.m. — Plein Air Art Workshop at the National Mining Hall of Fame & Museum, 120 W. Ninth St. Contact Jordan Bennett at 719-486-1229 or jordan@mininghalloffame.org for details.
Sunday, Aug. 22
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959.
Monday, Aug. 23
9 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
4 p.m. — Leadville Historic Preservation Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
5-7 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council work session. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov, visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education work session at the District Office, 328 W. Fifth St., and via Zoom. Please visit lakecountyschools.net and click Board of Education > Meeting and Minutes for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
Noon — St. Vincent Health Board of Directors meeting. Visit www.svghd.org/administration or call 719-486-0230 for remote viewing information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 876 3946 6638.
Thursday, Aug. 26
9 a.m. — Scenic drive over Cottonwood Pass. Meet at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 9 a.m. Participants may bring or buy their own lunches. $5 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11 a.m.-noon — Destination Story Time With Commissioner Sarah Mudge on the Lake County Courthouse lawn, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5:30 p.m. — Law Enforcement Community Board meeting. Contact Max Cohen at maximuss2225@gmail.com for virtual viewing information.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
