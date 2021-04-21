To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, April 22
9 a.m. — Senior Advisory Council meeting at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Contact 719-486-1774 for details.
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
Friday, April 23
9 a.m.-noon — Envision Sustainability 2021 Virtual Conference. Students and faculty of the Sustainability Studies Program at Colorado Mountain College (CMC) invite the community to join the Envision Sustainability 2021 Conference hosted on Zoom. For details and to register, visit https://coloradomtn.edu/sustainabilityconference.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — 2021 Farm Market & Earth Day Celebration. Visit Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr., to celebrate Earth Day and the opening of the 2021 farm market season! Bring your completed Earth Day is Every Day Bingo Card to win a reusable tote bag, enjoy a farm tour and celebrate Earth Day with Cloud City Conservation Center. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/events/farmmarket for details.
4:30 p.m., 4:50 p.m. — Earth Day Storytime. Join the Lake County Public Library at Cloud City Farm for their first storytime of the season during Cloud City Farm’s first 2021 Farm Market! Participants will read “Sylvia’s Spinach” by Katherine Pryor and sing songs (4:30 p.m. - English; 4:50 p.m. - Spanish). Attendees may also check out books related to farming, gardening and sustainability from the library bibliobici (book bike), as well as pick up free seeds from the new Seed Library.
5:30 p.m. — Friday Night Dinner at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Pick-up or dine-in available. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880.
Saturday, April 24
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
9 a.m.-7 p.m. — Miner’s Pick Gift Shop logo reveal and Community Appreciation Day at the National Mining Hall of Fame & Museum, 120 W. Ninth St. Meet local authors, artists and rockhounds. Free door prizes! Free admission with photo or screenshot of announcement flyer. Call 719-486-1229 to reserve a two-hour time slot and check COVID-19 safety requirements.
Sunday, April 25
Noon — Queen of Hearts at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6-7 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, April 26
9 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom, ID 832 6841 0811.
9 a.m.-noon — Chaffee County Writers Exchange “WE Write” April writing session. This month’s topic is plot development/flaws. Visit www.ccwritersexchange.org/event-calendar for details.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
1-2 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition meeting via Zoom. Visit the Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook page at facebook.com/Lake-County-Breastfeeding-Coalition-105316064955823 for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, April 27
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
3 p.m. — Taco Tuesday at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Tacos are $1.50 each. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
6:30 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. $14 packets, $1 specials, no progressive bingo. No concessions. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education work session at the District Office, 328 W. Fifth St., and via Zoom. Visit lakecountyschools.net and click Board of Education > Meeting and Minutes for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study meets via Zoom, ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, April 28
8:30-9:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
Noon — St. Vincent Health Board of Directors meeting. Visit www.svghd.org/administration or call 719-486-0230 for remote viewing information.
5 p.m. — Leadville City Council community workshop. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov for more information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 876 3946 6638.
Thursday, April 29
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
