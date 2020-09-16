To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or calendar@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, Sept. 17
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Option of take-away or outside dining. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers ladies’ group mountain bike ride, meets at Cycles of Life, 309 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — Bingo at the Elks Club, 123 W. Fifth St. Masks required; food concession available at 6 p.m. Open to the public.
Friday, Sept. 18
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Cloud City Farm market at 440 McWethy Drive. Details at 719-465-6164.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880.
Saturday, Sept. 19
11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Sunday, Sept. 20
5 p.m. — Black Lives Matter demonstration at the courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Masks required.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA BB study meeting via Zoom, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, Sept. 21
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers Funday bike ride starting at Dutch Henry Hill. All ages and abilities.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12and12 meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
6:15 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers adult group mountain bike ride, meets at Cycles of Life, 309 Harrison Ave.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education work session at the school administration building, 107 Spruce St. Call 719-486-6800 for details.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact bhelmke@co.lake.co.us for meeting details.
12 noon — Saint Vincent Hospital Board of Directors meeting. Contact 719-486-7135 for details.
1 p.m. — Errands and Safeway shopping for seniors. Call Senior Center for ride 719-486-1774.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. See colorado.gov/leadville for Zoom and call-in details. The meeting may be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. Call 719-486-0349 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open Zoom meeting, ID 876 3946 6638
Thursday, Sept. 24
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Option of take-away or outside dining. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers ladies’ group mountain bike ride, meets at Cycles of Life, 309 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — Bingo at the Elks Club, 123 W. Fifth St. Masks required; food concession available at 6 p.m. Open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.