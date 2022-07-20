To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, July 21
8:30 a.m. — Tour South Park City Museum. Van leaves the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 8:30 a.m. for a full-day trip. $9 museum admission; $4 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
3:30 p.m. — Read & Feed Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Read & Feed Storytime for children ages 4-8 will take place every Thursday from June 30 to Aug. 4. Twelve-family limit; registration required. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
6:30-8 p.m. — Lake County Food Access Coalition monthly meeting. Email Mara Gwin at mara@lcbag.org for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
7-8:30 p.m. — What’s In Our Water? Lecture on water quality in the Upper Arkansas Valley. The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) and Colorado Mountain College are partnering to present “What’s In Our Water?”, a lecture and field course on water quality in the Upper Arkansas Valley. The lecture will focus on the formation of acid mine drainage with case studies from Blackhawk to the recent Gold King Disaster. The field course will take place on July 23. Both sessions will be led by Devin Castendyk, Ph.D., who has over 25 years of experience studying the water chemistry of lakes, streams and groundwater in a wide range of environments, from pristine ice-covered lakes in Antarctica to acidic mine drainage in North America. Participants can register for just the lecture, just the field course or both. Visit https://garna.org/whats-in-our-water/ for details and registration link.
7-10 p.m. — J-Calvin concert at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for event details, or jcalvinmusic.com for more on the band.
Friday, July 22
11 a.m.-2 p.m. — 2022 Latino Conservation Week Festival at the Mountain View Village office, 19773 US-24. Join Get Outdoors Leadville! (GOL!) for a day of family fun to celebrate and learn about Latino Conservation Week. Enjoy yard games, prizes, bouncy houses, food and more. Visit https://www.getoutdoorsleadville.org/ for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
4-6 p.m. — Farm Market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/ for details.
5-6:30 p.m. — Summer Family Movie Night: “Great Barrier Reef” at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
6-8:30 p.m. — Celebrate Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Call Michael Burts at 970-393-2663 for details.
Saturday, July 23
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
10 a.m.-noon — What’s In Our Water? Field course about water quality in the Upper Arkansas Valley. Following the July 21 lecture, the field course will follow California Gulch through abandoned mining areas near Leadville, looking at changes in water and inspecting restoration efforts lead by Devin Castendyk, Ph.D. Participants can register for just the lecture, just the field course or both. Visit https://garna.org/whats-in-our-water/ for details and registration link.
6-10 p.m. — Oro City String Band at the Golden Burro Cafe, 710 Harrison Ave. Enjoy the Golden Burro’s Music Series in the Golden Burro’s Brass Ass Saloon. Donations will benefit #chefsforukraine. Visit https://www.facebook.com/goldenburropb/ for details.
Sunday, July 24
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, July 25
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1-2 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition meeting via Zoom. Visit the Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook page at facebook.com/Lake-County-Breastfeeding-Coalition-105316064955823 for Zoom information, or https://www.lakecountyco.com/public-health/pages/lake-county-breastfeeding-coalition for coalition details.
4-5 p.m. — LEGO Club at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. This program for kids ages five to 12 will have different activities based around the LEGO world. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/child for more information and to register.
4-6 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/planning-commission for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, July 26
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners year-to-date budget work session at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
4 p.m. — Leadville Historic Preservation Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-0349 for more information.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, July 27
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Senior hour 9-10 a.m. 719-486-3087.
9:30 a.m. — Rockies game. Van leaves the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 9:30 a.m. Full-day excursion. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10:30 a.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session with Matt Kireker from Senator Bennet’s office at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
Noon — St. Vincent Health Board of Directors meeting. Visit https://stvincent.health/district-and-board-of-directors/ or call 719-486-0230 for remote viewing information.
4-6 p.m. — LEGO Robotics at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/child for more information and to register.
6-7:30 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Email cityclerk@leadville-co.gov, call 719-486-0349 or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or for more information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, July 28
9 a.m. — Senior Advisory Council meeting at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 for details.
9:30 a.m. — Breakfast Club at Patio Pancake Place in Salida. Van will leave the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 9:30 a.m. $3 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11 a.m.-noon — Destination Storytime: Leadville National Fish Hatchery, 2846 CO-300. Join the Lake County Public Library for a tour of the fish hatchery, followed by fish-feeding, crafts and storytime. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
3:30 p.m. — Read & Feed Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Read & Feed Storytime for children ages 4-8 will take place every Thursday from June 30 to Aug. 4. Twelve-family limit; registration required. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
7 p.m. — Library Night at Comanche Drive-In Theatre, 27784 CR 339, Buena Vista. Join the Lake County Public Library for a showing of “Finding Nemo” with subtitles in Spanish. Games will begin before the movie at 7 p.m., followed by the movie at dusk. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
