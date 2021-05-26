To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, May 27
10 a.m. — Smartphone help at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. This class is taught by the Lake County IT Department and is limited to six participants. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners town hall meeting to answer questions about the county manager position. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information. In-person seating will also be available at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave., on a first come, first served basis. Masks and social distancing will be required.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
Friday, May 28
9 a.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session with the Leadville/Lake County Economic Development Corporation. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Farm market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. The market is donation-based. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/events/farmmarket-fltwn for details.
5-8 p.m. — Cell Phone Photography at the Huck Finn Ice Rink warming hut, 505 W. 5th St. Learn key elements of cell phone photography and videography with Steve Sunday. Cost is $25. Visit https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/activity/search or call the Lake County Recreation Department at 719-486-7486 to register.
5:30 p.m. — Friday night dinner at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Pick-up or dine-in available. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880, or in person at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St.
Saturday, May 29
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
10 a.m. — Two Gun Shoot - Carbine & Pistol at the Leadville Rod & Gun Club. Contact Chris Cary, 970-406-0129, or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801, for details.
Sunday, May 30
Noon — Queen of Hearts at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6-7 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, May 31
9 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom, ID 832 6841 0811.
11 a.m. — VFW & Elks Memorial Day Service at the Evergreen Cemetery Veterans Memorial. The service will be followed by a barbecue at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. at noon. Barbecue is $6 per person; free for veterans. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
1-2 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition meeting via Zoom. Visit the Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook page at facebook.com/Lake-County-Breastfeeding-Coalition-105316064955823 for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, June 1
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
3 p.m. — Taco Tuesday at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Tacos are $1.50 each. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
6:30 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. $14 packets, $1 specials, no progressive bingo. No concessions. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study meets via Zoom, ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, June 2
8:30-9:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
3:30 p.m. — Leadville Sanitation District Board of Directors meeting at the Leadville Sanitation District office, 911 Hwy 24. Call 719-486-2993 for details.
7 p.m. — Mineral Belt Trail Advisory Board meeting at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Call 719-486-4288 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 876 3946 6638.
Thursday, June 3
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6:15 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers monthly meeting. Visit cloudcitywheelers.com for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.