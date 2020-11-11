To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or calendar@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, Nov. 12
10:30 a.m. — Brunch Grab and Go at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Option of take-away or outside dining. RSVP at 719-486-1774 the day before.
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) and free sit-down hot meal (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., first-come first-served) at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1:30 p.m. — Lake County elected officials and department directors meeting. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water District Board Meeting. Call 719-486-1449 for details.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board Meeting. Call 719-486-7484 for details.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County Health and Happiness Project Community Summit, the second of two community meetings via Zoom. Register at tinyurl. com/HHP-November.
7 p.m. — Bingo at the Elks Club, 123 W. Fifth St. Masks required; food concession available at 6 p.m. Open to the public.
Friday, Nov. 13
10-11 a.m. — “Reach People Online with Google,” an online workshop hosted by the Colorado Small Business Development Center. See centralsbdc.org and follow “Events” link to register. Free.
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) and free sit-down hot meal (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., first-come first-served) at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5 p.m. — Lake County Community Fund Zoom event to thank 2020 partners and to present grant recipients. Contact director@lakecountycommunityfund.org for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting. This meeting has an in-person option at the Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St., and is also available via Zoom ID 841 2152 0880.
Saturday, Nov. 14
11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1-2 p.m. — Ski Cooper Community Day, to be held online this year. See ad in this paper for details.
7 p.m. — The Alpine Orchestra presents “Through the Ages,” a virtual live-streamed ensemble concert hosted by Clearview Community Church. See alpineorchestra.org and follow concert link for details.
Sunday, Nov. 15
6-7 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting. This meeting has an in-person option at 230 E. Fifth St., and is also available via Zoom ID 480 183 048.
Monday, Nov. 16
8 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom ID 832 6841 0881.
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) and free sit-down hot meal (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., first-come first-served) at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 study meeting via Zoom ID 876 3946 6638.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) and free sit-down hot meal (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., first-come first-served) at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council regular meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. See colorado.gov/leadville for Zoom and call-in details. The meeting may be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. Call 719-486-0349 for details.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact bhelmke@co.lake.co.us for meeting details.
9 a.m. — Food Bank of the Rockies at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087. Lineup begins at 9 a.m. Organizers ask that all participants drive if possible, and please bring a box or bag to carry food home.
10-11:30 a.m. – Lake County Emergency Services Council meeting via Zoom. Contact lakecountyoem@gmail.com for meeting details or visit www.lakecountyco.com/emergencymanagement.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting. This meeting has an in-person option at the Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St., and is also available via Zoom ID 841 2152 0880.
Thursday, Nov. 19
10:30 a.m. — Brunch Grab and Go at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Option of take-away or outside dining. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) and free sit-down hot meal (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., first-come first-served) at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Bingo at the Elks Club, 123 W. Fifth St. Masks required; food concession available at 6 p.m. Open to the public.
