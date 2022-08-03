To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, Aug. 4
9 a.m. — Nature walk at the Leadville National Fish Hatchery, 2846 CO-300. Join the Lake County Public Library for a tour of the fish hatchery’s nature trails. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events or call 719-486-0569 for details.
9:30 a.m. — Brunch for Volunteers at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
9:30 a.m. — Lake County Board of Equalization meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com or call 719-427-7785 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
3:30 p.m. — Read & Feed Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Read & Feed Storytime for children ages 4-8 will take place every Thursday from June 30 to Aug. 4. Twelve-family limit; registration required. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events or call 719-486-0569 for details.
4-7 p.m. — Summer Nights at Zaitz featuring Manabí Tiny Ensemble at Zaitz Park, 612 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
Friday, Aug. 5
9 a.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for remote viewing information or call 719-486-4181 for details.
10 a.m. — Destination Storytime: Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. Join the Lake County Public Library for storytime at the Tabor Opera House. Space is limited to 30; registration required. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events or call 719-486-0569 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
4-6 p.m. — Farm Market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/ for details.
5 p.m. — Boom Days opening ceremony on Harrison Avenue. After two years, Leadville’s biggest annual celebration is returning to Harrison Avenue. See the Herald’s special Boom Days section or visit http://www.leadvilleboomdays.org for more information and schedule of events.
5-6:30 p.m. — Summer Family Movie Night: “Pirates of the Caribbean” at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events or call 719-486-0569 for details.
5-8 p.m. — 3-2-1 Fridays at Harperrose Studios, 601 Harrison Ave. 3-2-1 Fridays Summer Series sponsored by Harperrose Studios and the Leadville Arts Coalition concludes their 2022 summer season with a meet and greet with local artist Ursula Gilgulin. Light refreshments will be available. Call Harperrose Studios at 719-293-4280 for event details.
5:30 p.m. — Leadville Lake County Sports Hall of Fame Induction at Lake County High School, 1000 W. Fourth St. Lake County community members are invited to celebrate the induction of three new members to the Leadville Lake County Sports Hall of Fame: Don Quinn, Del Canty and Debbie Espinoza. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, hors d’oeuvres and silent auction, followed by the Awards and Induction Ceremony at 7 p.m. Visit http://leadvillesportshall.com/induction-banquet for details.
6-8:30 p.m. — Celebrate Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Call Michael Burts at 970-393-2663 for details.
7-9 p.m. — The Yak at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. FREIGHT will host two brave storytellers who will spend 15 minutes on stage regaling the audience with true lived stories on a different topic each month. After the featured stories, a speed round of short five-minute stories will follow from audience members. August’s theme is “Survival!” Tickets are $10 each. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
Saturday, Aug. 6
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
10 a.m. — Boom Days Parade down Harrison Avenue. Spectators are encouraged to bring hats, water and folding chairs to enjoy the parade. See the Herald’s special Boom Days section or visit http://www.leadvilleboomdays.org for more information and schedule of events.
4 p.m. — 2-Mile High Grip It & Rip It Longest Drive Competition at the Mt. Massive Golf Course, 259 CR 5. Participants can compete in the Open Division, which will include men and women of all ages, or the Member Division, which is for golf course members only. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners from each age/gender category. Registration is $50 for Open Division or $25 for Member Division. Advance registration required. Visit www.mtlmassivegolf.com or call 719-486-2176 for details.
5-9 p.m. — Smelted Hearts concert at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. Enjoy the music of Lake County’s own Smelted Hearts as they perform favorites from music legends Johny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard and more. Tickets are $10 each. Doors open and bar service will begin at 5 p.m.; music starts at 6 p.m. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for event details.
Sunday, Aug. 7
10 a.m. — 72nd Annual Leadville Boom Days Pack Burro Race. See the Herald’s special Boom Days section or visit http://www.leadvilleboomdays.org for more information and schedule of events.
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, Aug. 8
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
9 a.m. — Walmart trip & lunch in Salida. Van leaves the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 9 a.m. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for remote viewing information or call 719-486-2875 for details.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education meeting at the District Office, 328 W. Fifth St., and via Zoom. Please visit lakecountyschools.net and click Board of Education > Meeting and Minutes for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
9:30 a.m. — Lake County and Summit County Boards of County Commissioners meeting. Call 719-486-4181 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for remote viewing information or call 719-486-4181 for details.
4 p.m. — Leadville Historic Preservation Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-0349 for more information.
4 p.m. —Leadville Urban Renewal Authority meeting via Zoom. Email cityclerk@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link, or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-0349 for more information.
4-5 p.m. — Children’s Anime Hour at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Local children 12 and under are invited to the library’s monthly Anime Hour. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org or call 719-486-0569 for details.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6:30 p.m. —Lake County Public Library Board of Trustees regular meeting, Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Call 719-486-0569 for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Senior hour 9-10 a.m. 719-486-3087.
9 a.m.-noon — Quilt Guild at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/lcpleventscalendar or call 719-486-0569 for details.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
4-5 p.m. — Teens’ Anime Hour at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Local teens (13+) are invited to the library’s monthly Anime Hour. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org or call 719-486-0569 for details.
5:30-6:30 p.m. — Twin Lakes Mobile Library. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org or call 719-486-0569 for details.
6:30 p.m. —Veterans of Foreign Wars men’s post meeting and ladies’ auxiliary meeting at the Elks Lodge. Public welcome; masks required. Call Andy Ault at 719-486-3644 for details.
6:30-8 p.m. — National Alliance on Mental Illness Virtual Connection Group. Connection is a support group for those with a mental illness seeking recovery. Join via Zoom by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83603503682.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
7-10 p.m. — 5 Point Film Festival presented by C4 and FREIGHT, outside at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. Tickets are $20 for adults or $10 for children, and each ticket purchase includes a raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased during the event (two for $5 or five for $10). Doors open at 7 p.m., films begin at sunset. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/events/5pointfilmfestival2022 for details and to purchase tickets.
Thursday, Aug. 11
11 a.m. — Lake County Senior Center picnic at Turquoise Lake. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water District Board of Directors meeting at the Parkville Water District office, 2015 Poplar St. Visit www.parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for details.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting in the Huck Finn Ice Rink Warming Hut, 445 Maple St. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation-advisory-board/pages/meetings or call 719-486-7484 or 7494 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
