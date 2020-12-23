To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or calendar@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, Dec. 24
County and city offices closed for Christmas Holiday
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4 p.m. — Outdoor Christmas Eve service at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087. Dress warmly. In case of inclement weather, it will be held on Zoom ID 927 613 8263.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
Friday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087. Due to COVID-19, this meal will be provided in to-go containers.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom ID 841 2152 0880.
Saturday, Dec. 26
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Sunday, Dec. 27
6-7 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom ID 480 183 048.
Monday, Dec. 28
8 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom ID 710 129 022.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom ID 876 3946 6638.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. See lakecountyco.com to check schedule and to get Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study meeting via Zoom 218 414 756.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact bhelmke@co.lake.co.us for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom ID 876 3946 6638.
Thursday, Dec. 31
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.