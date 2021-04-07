To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, April 8
9 a.m. — Mountainfilm on Tour virtual event begins. Mountainfilm Festival and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association present a virtual screening of inspiring documentaries, including “The Legend of Rafael” and “El Monociclo en Cuba.” Visit https://garna.org/calendar/mountainfilm-on-tour-upper-arkansas-valley to purchase tickets. Ends April 11 at 11:55 p.m.
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water Board meeting. Visit www. parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for Zoom information.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting via Zoom. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation-advisory-board/pages/meetings for details.
6:30 p.m. — Virtual Author Talk. Jeri Norgren and John Fielder, author and photographer, respectively, of “Colorado’s Highest: The History of Naming the 14,000-foot Peaks,” will host a Zoom presentation. See lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — Leadville Rod & Gun Club monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Call Chris Cary, 970-406-0129, or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801, for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
Friday, April 9
8 a.m. — Lake County Public Works Annual Planning Meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
2 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners special meeting with intent to go into executive session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
5:30 p.m. — Friday Night Dinner at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Pick-up or dine-in available. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880.
Saturday, April 10
9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Stream Explorers begins. This program introduces stream ecology, fly tying and fly fishing to middle school students grades 5-8. The program is free, but registration is required and space is limited. Register at garna.org or by calling 719-539-5106.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Seed Library opens at the Lake County Public Library. Cloud City Conservation Center and the Lake County Public Library are partnering to offer their first annual library of free flower and vegetable seeds for your high altitude garden. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/events/seedbank for details.
1-2 p.m. or 2-3 p.m. — High Altitude Vegetable Gardening and Seed Starting Workshop: In-Person Sessions. Cloud City Conservation Center and the Lake County Public Library are partnering to offer a hands-on gardening workshop. Pre-registration required, limited to 10 participants per hour-long session. Face coverings and social distancing required. Visit the Library website at https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/upcoming for details and registration information.
Sunday, April 11
Noon — Queen of Hearts at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6-7 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, April 12
9 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom, ID 832 6841 0811.
9 a.m. — Walmart trip and lunch in Salida. Meet at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 9 a.m. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
5 p.m. — Broken Arrows 4H meeting. Email brokenarrows4hclub@gmail.com for meeting location.
5:15 p.m. — Lake County Republican Central Committee meeting via Zoom. Contact Betty.benson@outlook.com for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, April 13
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
1-3 p.m. — Learn to make your own reusable bags! Join Cloud City Conservation Center for this workshop taught by Marty Remsen at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. You must bring your own sewing machine. C4 will have some fabric from pinto bean bags to use, or bring your own old t-shirts. Call Susan at 970-333-9042 for details.
3 p.m. — Taco Tuesday at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Tacos are $1.50 each. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
4 p.m. — Leadville Historic Preservation Commission meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
5 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education meeting at the District Office, 328 W. Fifth St., and via Zoom. Please visit lakecountyschools.net and click Board of Education > Meeting and Minutes for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
6:15 p.m. - Leadville/Lake County Chamber of Commerce meeting via Zoom. Contact director@leadvilleusa.com for details.
6:30 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. $14 packets, $1 specials, no progressive bingo. No concessions. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6:30 p.m. - Lake County Public Library Board of Trustees regular meeting, Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Call 719-486-0569 for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study meets via Zoom, ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, April 14
8:30-9:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
6:30 p.m. — Veterans of Foreign Wars men’s post meeting and ladies’ auxiliary meeting at the Elks Lodge. Public welcome; masks required. Call Andy Ault at 719-486-3644 for details.
6:30-8 p.m. — National Alliance on Mental Illness Virtual Connection Group. Connection is a support group for those with a mental illness seeking recovery. Join via Zoom by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83603503682.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 876 3946 6638.
7:30 p.m. — Regular Elks Lodge meeting, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
Thursday, April 15
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
12:15 p.m. — Lions Club meeting at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Email Carol@CentennialRE.com for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.