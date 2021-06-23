To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, June 24
7:30 a.m. — Senior Center trip to Black Hawk. Meet at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 7:30 a.m. for a full-day trip. $5 excursion fee. RSVP with Judy at 719-486-1774.
10-11:30 a.m. — Tablet class at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Learn to use a tablet or iPad! The Senior Center has tablets for participants to borrow, or participants can bring their own. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5-7 p.m. — Clase de Aptitud Financiera (en español) presentado por Lake County Build a Generation. Se requiere preinscripción. Visita https://lcbag.org/events o contacte 719-486-4114 para detalles.
5:30 p.m. — Law Enforcement Community Board meeting. Email Max Cohen at maximuss2225@gmail.com for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
Friday, June 25
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Farm market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. The market is donation-based. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/events/farmmarket-fltwn for details.
5:30 p.m. — Friday night dinner at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Pick-up or dine-in available. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880, or in person at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St.
Saturday, June 26
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
11 a.m., noon — Visit from the Cheyenne Mountain ZOOmobile at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Get up close and become champions for wildlife and wild places with an engaging 45-minute presentation from Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff and four live animal ambassadors. Presentations will be made in two sessions of 30 participants each. Call the Lake County Public Library ahead of time to register for a session. Face coverings required for unvaccinated people while inside and outside when unable to maintain six feet of distance. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events or call 719-486-0569 for details.
7 p.m. — Movie at the Matchless, 1.25 miles from Harrison Avenue on East Seventh Street. The National Mining Hall of Fame & Museum and Aspen Leaf Realty present a free showing of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” beginning at dusk. Popcorn will be available for free; candy and soda will also be available for purchase. Call 719-486-1229 or email landry@mininghalloffame.org for details.
Sunday, June 27
Noon — Queen of Hearts at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6-7 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, June 28
9 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom, ID 832 6841 0811.
10 a.m. — Target trip and lunch in Silverthorne. Meet at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 10 a.m. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
1-2 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition meeting via Zoom. Visit the Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook page at facebook.com/Lake-County-Breastfeeding-Coalition-105316064955823 for Zoom information.
4 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, June 29
11 a.m.-noon — All About Animal Tracks with a wildlife biologist at Ice Palace Park, 100 W. 10th St. Children can create their own animal track crafts while learning all about animal tracks and local wildlife from San Isabel National Forest with wildlife biologist Jeni Windorski. Face coverings required for unvaccinated people while inside and outside when unable to maintain six feet of distance. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events or call 719-486-0569 for details.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
6:30 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. $14 packets, $1 specials, no progressive bingo. No concessions. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study meets via Zoom, ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, June 30
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College New Discovery Room 121, 901 US-24, or via Zoom. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 876 3946 6638.
7 p.m. — Bitterbush: A Family Play at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Enjoy a classic family epic written by Bekah Grim and Blue Mooers of Leadville. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 at the door. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
Thursday, July 1
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
