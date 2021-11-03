To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, Nov. 4
9:30 a.m. — City Market trip and lunch in Dillon. Meet at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 9:30 a.m. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds and extension activities in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
10:30 a.m. — Dine-in brunch at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
Friday, Nov. 5
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain Valley Estates, 749 CO-91. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Alpine Orchestra “A Whole New World” virtual concert. The concert will feature ensembles of strings, percussion, brass, woodwinds and combinations thereof performing jazz, classical, popular and showtunes selections by Rossini, Joplin, Grainger, Gershwin, Beethoven, Mancini and others. The concert will be livestreamed from Clearview Community Church in Buena Vista via YouTube. Visit www.alpineorchestra.org for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Saturday, Nov. 6
9-11 a.m. — Mobile food pantry at Lake Fork Mobile Home Park, 150 Hwy 300. 719-486-3087.
Sunday, Nov. 7
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, Nov. 8
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
9 a.m. — Walmart trip and lunch in Salida. Meet at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 9 a.m. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
5 p.m. — Broken Arrows 4H meeting. Email brokenarrows4hclub@gmail.com for meeting location.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education meeting at the District Office, 328 W. Fifth St., and via Zoom. Please visit lakecountyschools.net and click Board of Education > Meeting and Minutes for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
10-10:30 a.m. — Rising Readers Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Join for engaging stories and integrated activities for ages 0-5 and their caregivers in this shorter weekly session in both English and Spanish. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4 p.m. — Leadville Historic Preservation Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
5-7 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
5:30-7 p.m. — Family Learning Institute: College Prep Night at Lake County Elementary School, 130 W. 12th St. Students of all ages and their families are welcome. Meal, child care and interpretation will be provided. All participants are asked to wear masks. Contact Taylor Trelka at 719-427-7003 or ttrelka@lakecountyschools.net for details.
5:30-7:30 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Master Plan Open House at the Sixth Street Gym, 124 E. Sixth St. The public is invited to join Lake County Recreation Department staff for an open house to discuss the state of parks, recreation and open space in Lake County and the Recreation Master Plan. Contact Amber Magee at 719-486-7486 or amagee@co.lake.co.us for details.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council special meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
6:15 p.m. — Leadville/Lake County Chamber of Commerce meeting via Zoom. Contact director@leadvilleusa.com for details.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County Public Library Board of Trustees regular meeting, Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Call 719-486-0569 for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9 a.m. — Lake County Open Space Initiative meeting via Zoom. Visit lcosi.com or email Mike Conlin at mconlinassociates@yahoo.com for details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
9 a.m.-noon — Quilt Guild at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/lcpleventscalendar for details.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
6:30 p.m. — Veterans of Foreign Wars men’s post meeting and ladies’ auxiliary meeting at the Elks Lodge. Public welcome; masks required. Call Andy Ault at 719-486-3644 for details.
6:30-8 p.m. — National Alliance on Mental Illness Virtual Connection Group. Connection is a support group for those with a mental illness seeking recovery. Join via Zoom by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83603503682.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, Nov. 11
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds and extension activities in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
10:30 a.m. — Dine-in brunch at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Lake County Senior Center Lunch & Learn Series: New Medicare Options for Open Enrollment with guest speaker Lisa Little. At the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water Board meeting. Visit www.parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
7 p.m. — Leadville Rod & Gun Club monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Call Chris Cary, 970-406-0129, or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801, for details.
