To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, Oct. 21
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds and extension activities in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
10:30 a.m. — Dine-in brunch at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
6 p.m. — Lake County School District Accountability Committee meeting and free spaghetti dinner at Lake County Elementary School, 130 W. 12th St. The District Accountability Committee is a group of community members, parents and staff volunteers who meet four times a year to give feedback to the superintendent and the Board of Education regarding the strategic plan, budget and school accountability for instruction. Visit lakecountyschools.net for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
6:30-8 p.m. — GOL! terrarium building class in the Get Outdoors Leadville! (GOL!) building at Colorado Mountain College, 901 US-24. Join GOL! to learn how to assemble a live succulent terrarium. GOL! will provide all materials and instruction in both English and Spanish. All ages, abilities and backgrounds are welcome. RSVPs not required, but appreciated. Contact Jackie Radilla at jackie@getoutdoorsleadville.org or 719-293-5533 for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
7 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting via Zoom. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation-advisory-board/pages/meetings for details.
7-8 p.m. — Virtual GARNA Lecture: A Night with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Join the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) for an evening with Sean Shepherd, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) area wildlife manager, for an in-depth look at CPW. Shepherd will answer questions and talk about the North American Model of Wildlife Management, upcoming hunting seasons and the State Wildlife Area pass. Tickets are $3 for GARNA members or $6 for non-members. Visit https://garna.org/calendar/cpw for details and to purchase tickets.
Friday, Oct. 22
9 a.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain Valley Estates, 749 CO-91. 719-486-3087.
5-7 p.m. — Cloud City Conservation Center Harvest Dinner. Order a delicious dinner prepared with all Colorado-grown and produced ingredients. Menu coming soon; vegan, vegetarian and meat-friendly options will be available. Pick orders up at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., between 5-7 p.m. Community members may also donate a meal to a local family facing food insecurity. Will also feature an online silent auction. Tickets are $25 each. Visit c4leadville.org for more details and to purchase tickets.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Saturday, Oct. 23
9-11 a.m. — Mobile food pantry at Lake Fork Mobile Home Park, 150 Hwy 300. 719-486-3087.
10 a.m.-noon — CCWE Scott Thomas Workshop. Join Chaffee County Writers Exchange (CCWE) for a virtual two-hour workshop and informative Q&A session lead by award-winning author, TV producer and screenwriter Scott Thomas on the writing craft, screenwriting, the horror genre, and modern trends in literature and film. The workshop is $20 for CCWE members and $40 for non-members. CCWE is offering special “2-fer” admission: Participants will be able to invite a guest to the workshop with each paid admission, regardless of each person’s membership status. Visit www.ccwritersexchange.org/event-calendar for details and Zoom link.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — GOL! Haunted Archery. Join Get Outdoors Leadville! (GOL!) for haunted archery. All gear will be provided by GOL! (bows are recommended for ages 6+), and instruction will be provided in English and Spanish. No experience necessary. All ages, abilities and backgrounds are welcome. RSVPs not required, but appreciated. Contact Jackie Radilla at jackie@getoutdoorsleadville.org or 719-293-5533 for details.
3 p.m. — CMC XC’s 5th Annual Haunted Hills at Colorado Mountain College (CMC) Leadville, 901 US-24. Haunted Hills will feature a 5K mountain bike race, a children’s Boo 2K and a 5K run. Racers are encouraged to wear costumes; prizes will be awarded to the best dressed racers. Entrance fees are $30 each for the 5K bike and run, $15 for the children’s 2K and $45 for the bike/run duathlon. Registration closes Oct. 22 at noon; only 100 entrants per race. All proceeds benefit the CMC XC and Track teams. Visit https://www.runningguru.com/E1.asp?eID=90028 for details and to register.
Sunday, Oct. 24
1-3 p.m. — Public Market at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Peruse wares made by local artisans at Freight every Sunday from Sept. 12-Oct. 31. Cocktails and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, Oct. 25
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1-2 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition meeting via Zoom. Visit the Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook page at facebook.com/Lake-County-Breastfeeding-Coalition-105316064955823 for Zoom information.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education work session at the District Office, 328 W. Fifth St., and via Zoom. Please visit lakecountyschools.net and click Board of Education > Meeting and Minutes for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
10-10:30 a.m. — Rising Readers Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Join for engaging stories and integrated activities for ages 0-5 and their caregivers in this shorter weekly session in both English and Spanish. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4 p.m. — Leadville Historic Preservation Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
5-7 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council work session via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 870 1910 0127; passcode: 880507). Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
Noon — St. Vincent Health Board of Directors meeting. Visit www.svghd.org/administration or call 719-486-0230 for remote viewing information.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, Oct. 28
9 a.m. — Senior Advisory Council meeting at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. All are welcome. Call Judy at 719-486-1774 for details.
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds and extension activities in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
10:30 a.m. — Dine-in brunch at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1-3 p.m. — Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area Citizen Task Force meeting via Zoom. The Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area Citizen Task Force invite the public to join their regularly scheduled meeting. To attend, register at ahra.mobi/ctf.
2 p.m. — Leadville Urban Renewal Authority meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
4-5:30 p.m. — Dine-in Halloween party with Bingo at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Pizza, salad and dessert will be served. Recommended donation of $3. Call Judy at 719-486-1774 for details.
6 p.m. — Lake County Law Enforcement Community Board meeting via Zoom. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov for more information.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
