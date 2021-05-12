To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, May 13
9 a.m. — Lake County Open Space Initiative meeting. Visit lcosi.com or call 719-486-2772 for details, or email Mike Conlin at mconlinassociates@yahoo.com for Zoom information.
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water Board of Directors meeting. Visit www.parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for Zoom information.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting via Zoom. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation-advisory-board/pages/meetings for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — Leadville Rod & Gun Club monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Call Chris Cary, 970-406-0129, or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801, for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
Friday, May 14
9 a.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Farm market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. The market is donation-based. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/events/farmmarket-fltwn for details.
5:30 p.m. — Friday night dinner at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Pick-up or dine-in available. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6-9 p.m. — Book Trivia 1: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Enjoy multiple rounds of easy to expert questions and bonus rounds at this monthly trivia event for classic book lovers. Bring your own team or play individually. This will be a masked and socially distanced event. Tickets are $5; must purchase ahead of time to manage capacity. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880, or in person at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St.
Saturday, May 15
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
4-7 p.m. — Book Trivia 1: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Enjoy multiple rounds of easy to expert questions and bonus rounds at this monthly trivia event for classic book lovers. Bring your own team or play individually. This will be a masked and socially distanced event. Tickets are $5; must purchase ahead of time to manage capacity. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
Sunday, May 16
Noon — Queen of Hearts at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6-7 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, May 17
7:30 a.m. — Senior Center trip to Black Hawk. Meet at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 7:30 a.m. for a full-day trip. $5 excursion fee. RSVP with Judy at 719-486-1774.
9 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom, ID 832 6841 0811.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
6-7 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition support group via Zoom. Visit the Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook page at facebook.com/Lake-County-Breastfeeding-Coalition-105316064955823 for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
7-8 p.m. — U.S. Citizenship Prep Class via Google Classroom. Review civic questions for the US citizenship test and vocabulary and reading to prepare for naturalization appointments. Contact Stacy Contreras at 719-486-0569 or stacy@lakecountypubliclibrary.org with questions. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for Google Classroom link.
Tuesday, May 18
7:30 a.m. — State Street Park spring clean-up. Join City Council in cleaning up State Street Park at the corner of West Second and Pine streets. Volunteers are welcome.
8:30 a.m. — Lake County Tourism Panel meeting via Zoom. Contact Becky Edwards at becky@twodogtravel.com for more information.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
3 p.m. — Taco Tuesday at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Tacos are $1.50 each. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6:30 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. $14 packets, $1 specials, no progressive bingo. No concessions. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study meets via Zoom, ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, May 19
8:30-9:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
6-7:30 p.m. — Genealogy workshop at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. The program will be limited to 10 people, and there will be a waitlist if registration goes beyond 10. All attendees must register. Face coverings required and social distancing will be observed. Register online to attend: https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/localhistory/programs.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 876 3946 6638.
Thursday, May 20
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4 p.m. — Diamond Tours informational meeting. Interested in taking part in a Diamond Tours trip later this year? If so, please attend this informational meeting at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call Judy at 719-486-1774 for details.
6-7:30 p.m. — Virtual genealogy workshop hosted by the Lake County Public Library via Zoom. Registration is required. Attendance is limited to 100 people, and there will be a waitlist if registration goes beyond 100. Register online to attend: https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/localhistory/programs.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
7-8 p.m. — Boreal Toad Status & Recovery Efforts Virtual GARNA Lecture. Learn about the status and recovery efforts of the Boreal Toad in the Pike and San Isabel National Forest. Visit https://garna.org/calendar/boreal-toad/ for details. Tickets required; $3 for GARNA members, $6 for non-members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.