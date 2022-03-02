To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, March 3
10 a.m. — Dine-in brunch at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
2-4 p.m. — Live Music at Katie O’Rourke’s with Patrick Torsell at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
Friday, March 4
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
1-2 p.m. — Winter Story & STEAM Club at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Kids ages six to eight will enjoy stories and activities based in science, technology, engineering, art and methematics (STEAM). Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for more information and to register.
6-8:30 p.m. — Celebrate Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
6:30 p.m. — Harrison Nordic Knockout Sprints. Two Nordic skiers sprint down a 400-meter track along downtown Harrison Avenue. The fastest competitor will advance to the next round. Registration is free and will take place in front of Melanzana, 716 Harrison Ave., from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Sprints will start at approximately 7 p.m. Hosted by Cloud City Mountain Sports. Visit http://cloudcitymountainsports.org/harrison-nordic-knockout-sprints for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
7-9 p.m. — The Yak at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. FREIGHT will host two brave storytellers who will spend 15 minutes on stage regaling the audience with true lived stories on a different topic each month. After the featured stories, a speed round of short five-minute stories will follow from audience members. Participants are encouraged to throw their names in the hat to have a chance to compete, and the audience will vote on the winner. Each headliner will receive two free drinks and one-quarter of the door. Tickets are $10 each. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
8 p.m. — Live music with Horizon Line at the Scarlet Tavern, 326 Harrison Ave. Must be 21+. No cover charge.
Saturday, March 5
7-10 a.m. — Skijoring Pancake Breakfast at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Join the Elks for a pancake breakfast before the kickoff of the 74th Annual Leadville Ski Joring events. $9 per person. Call the Elks Lodge at 719-486-0236 for details.
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — 74th Annual Leadville Ski Joring along Harrison Avenue. Races begin at high noon and last about three hours. Visit http://www.leadvilleskijoring.us/ for event details and registration information.
1:30-4 p.m. — The Learing Source hybrid English language class at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. Classes are free and will include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. Hybrid classes will be held in person at the library on Saturdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and online on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
2-4 p.m. — Live Music at Katie O’Rourke’s with Carey Nall at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
6:15 p.m. — 2022 Leadville Winter MTB Series: Mineral Belt Mayhem. Start and finish at the Dutch Henry Hill trailhead. Participants will travel clockwise around the 11.6-mile Mineral Belt Trail. Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series participants can race on scheduled days, or may ride the trails the Friday before the scheduled race and submit their times online. Those opting to race on Fridays must provide their own water, snacks, etc., and be prepared to make any necessary repairs themselves. Sponsored by the Pumphouse and Cycles of Life. Visit cloudcitywheelers.com for details and to register.
6:30 p.m. — “Mother Daughter” film premiere at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. The Lake County community is invited to screen “Mother Daughter,” a family-friendly documentary short film from Juna Creativeworks. The event is free and open to the public. Food and drinks will be available to purchase from Tuck & Vittles. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
10 p.m. — Live music with Lightship Dragster at the Scarlet Tavern, 326 Harrison Ave. Must be 21+. No cover charge.
Sunday, March 6
7-10 a.m. — Skijoring Pancake Breakfast at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Join the Elks for a pancake breakfast before the 74th Annual Leadville Ski Joring events. $9 per person. Call the Elks Lodge at 719-486-0236 for details.
9 a.m. — Cloud City Paintball Biathlon at Tennessee Pass Nordic Center (TPNC). Skiers will complete three laps in either the kids’ 1K, 5K or 10K course. Registration will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on race morning at TPNC. Tentative race times are: 10 a.m. 10K mass start, 11:30 a.m. 5K and 1:30 p.m. for the kids’ 1K. Paintballs and paintball guns will be provided, and prizes will be awarded to the top skier in each age category. The kids’ 1K is for children 11 and under. Registration costs are $5 for the kids’ 1K race, or $15 for the 5K or 10K races. Proceeds will benefit Cloud City Mountain Sports. Visit http://cloudcitymountainsports.org/paintball-biathlon for details.
Noon — 74th Annual Leadville Ski Joring along Harrison Avenue. Races begin at high noon and last about three hours. Visit http://www.leadvilleskijoring.us/ for event details and registration information.
1-2 p.m. — Ski with a Ranger at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. All participants should be comfortable with intermediate runs, specifically Trails End and Homestake. Topics rangers will cover include: Identifying animal tracks in the snow and discussing the wildlife that can be found at Ski Cooper; how to identify the different tree species found at Ski Cooper; the mountain peaks and other physical features visible from Cooper on a sunny day and more. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, March 7
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
9 a.m. — Walmart trip & lunch in Salida. Van leaves the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 9 a.m. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
3:30-6 p.m. — The Learing Source in-person English language classes at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. The classes will be available at no cost and include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. In-person classes will be held at LCPL on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
4-5 p.m. — Winter LEGO Club at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. This program for kids ages five to 12 will have different activities based around the LEGO world. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/child for more information and to register.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, March 8
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
4 p.m. — Leadville Historic Preservation Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council work session. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
6:15 p.m. — Leadville/Lake County Chamber of Commerce meeting via Zoom. Contact director@leadvilleusa.com for details.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County Public Library Board of Trustees regular meeting, Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Call 719-486-0569 for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, March 9
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Senior hour 9-10 a.m. 719-486-3087.
9 a.m.-noon — Quilt Guild at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/lcpleventscalendar for details.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
3:30-6 p.m. — The Learing Source in-person English language class at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. Classes are free and will include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. In-person classes will be held at LCPL on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
6-8:30 p.m. — The Learing Source hybrid English language classes. The Learning Source is partnering with the Lake County Public Library (LCPL) to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. The classes will be available at no cost and include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. For the hybrid model, classes will be held in person at LCPL on Saturdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and online on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
6:30 p.m. — Veterans of Foreign Wars men’s post meeting and ladies’ auxiliary meeting at the Elks Lodge. Public welcome; masks required. Call Andy Ault at 719-486-3644 for details.
6:30-8 p.m. — National Alliance on Mental Illness Virtual Connection Group. Connection is a support group for those with a mental illness seeking recovery. Join via Zoom by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83603503682.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, March 10
9 a.m. — Lake County Open Space Initiative meeting at CMC Climax Molybdenum Leadership Building, 901 US-24. Visit lcosi.com or email Mike Conlin at mconlinassociates@yahoo.com for details.
10 a.m. — Dine-in brunch at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
2-4 p.m. — Live Music at Katie O’Rourke’s with Dennis’s Solo Show at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water District Board of Directors meeting. Visit www.parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
