To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, April 1
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
12:15 p.m. — Lions Club meeting at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Email Carol@centennialre.com for details.
5-7 p.m. — State of the Community. A community Zoom event discussing 2020 challenges and successes and 2021 goals. Visit www.lakecountycommunityfund.org for Zoom information and more details.
6:15 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers monthly meeting. Visit cloudcitywheelers.com for details.
6:30-7:30 p.m. — High Altitude Vegetable Gardening and Seed Starting Workshop: Virtual Session. Visit the library website at https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/upcoming for details and Zoom link.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
Friday, April 2
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
5:30 p.m. — Friday Night Dinner at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Pick-up or dine-in available. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880.
Saturday, April 3
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
Sunday, April 4
Noon — Queen of Hearts at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6-7 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, April 5
9 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom, ID 832 6841 0811.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
4-6 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, April 6
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
3 p.m. — Taco Tuesday at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Tacos are $1.50 each. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
6:30 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. $14 packets, $1 specials, no progressive bingo. No concessions. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study meets via Zoom, ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, April 7
8:30-9:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
3:30 p.m. — Leadville Sanitation District Board of Directors meeting. at the Leadville Sanitation District office, 911 Hwy 24. Call 719-486-2993 for details.
7 p.m. — Mineral Belt Trail Advisory Board meeting at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Call 719-486-4288 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 876 3946 6638.
7:30 p.m. — Regular Elks Lodge meeting, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
Thursday, April 8
9 a.m. — Mountainfilm on Tour virtual event begins. Mountainfilm Festival and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association present a virtual screening of inspiring documentaries, including “The Legend of Rafael” and “El Monociclo en Cuba.” Visit https://garna.org/calendar/mountainfilm-on-tour-upper-arkansas-valley to purchase tickets.
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
2 p.m. - Leadville Urban Renewal Authority meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water Board meeting. Visit www. parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for Zoom information.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting via Zoom. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation-advisory-board/pages/meetings for details.
6:30 p.m. — Virtual Author Talk. Jeri Norgren and John Fielder, author and photographer, respectively, of “Colorado’s Highest: The History of Naming the 14,000-foot Peaks,” will host a Zoom presentation. See lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — Leadville Rod & Gun Club monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Call Chris Cary, 970-406-0129, or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801, for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.