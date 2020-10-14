To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or calendar@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, Oct. 15
8:15-9:15 a.m. — “Business Winter Uncertainty Roundtable” hosted by the Leadville/Lake County Economic Development Corporation via Zoom. Email admin@lakecountyedc.com or call 719-293-2316 for details or to register.
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Option of take-away or outside dining. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) and free sit-down hot meal (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., first-come first-served) at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers ladies’ group mountain bike ride, meets at Cycles of Life, 309 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — Bingo at the Elks Club, 123 W. Fifth St. Masks required; food concession available at 6 p.m. Open to the public.
Friday, Oct. 16
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) and free sit-down hot meal (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., first-come first-served) at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880. There is also an in-person option at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St, and there will be a potluck supper.
Saturday, Oct. 17
11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Sunday, Oct. 18
5 p.m. — Black Lives Matter demonstration at the courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Masks required.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880. This meeting also has an in-person option at the Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St., and there will be a potluck supper.
Monday, Oct. 19
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) and free sit-down hot meal (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., first-come first-served) at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers Funday bike ride starting at Dutch Henry Hill. All ages and abilities.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12and12 meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) and free sit-down hot meal (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., first-come first-served) at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login ID and password.
