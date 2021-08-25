To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, Aug. 26
9 a.m. — Scenic drive over Cottonwood Pass. Meet at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 9 a.m. Participants may bring or buy their own lunches. $5 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11 a.m.-noon — Destination Story Time With Commissioner Sarah Mudge on the Lake County Courthouse lawn, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5:30 p.m. — Law Enforcement Community Board meeting. Contact Max Cohen at maximuss2225@gmail.com for virtual viewing information.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
Friday, Aug. 27
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Farm market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. The market is donation-based. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/events/farmmarket-fltwn for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St.
7-10 p.m. — The Secret Six concert at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. The concert is free and open to the public. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
Saturday, Aug. 28
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Local author event with Amy Frykholm at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Celebrate the release of Frykholm’s new book, “Wild Woman: A Footnote, the Desert, and My Quest for an Elusive Saint,” with a book club-style event in the library’s AMAX room. The library will also hold a raffle for two signed copies of the book. Limited to 10 participants; registration required. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/locauth for details and registration link.
Sunday, Aug. 29
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Cornerstone Church ice cream social, 117 E. Sixth St. Enjoy free ice cream, music and bounce houses for the kids. Open to the public. Call 719-395-8178 for details.
5-7 p.m. — Friends of Twin Lakes annual picnic at the Twin Lakes Schoolhouse, 231 Lang Rd., Twin Lakes. The Friends will provide burgers, veggie burgers, brats, condiments and bottled water. Attendees should bring their own chairs and beverages. The picnic will conform to current mask and safety recommendations. Please note that unvaccinated individuals must wear masks when getting food inside the schoolhouse. Contact friendsoftwinlakes@gmail.com for details or to RSVP.
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959.
Monday, Aug. 30
9 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
1-2 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition meeting via Zoom. Visit the Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook page at facebook.com/Lake-County-Breastfeeding-Coalition-105316064955823 for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
5-7 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 876 3946 6638.
Thursday, Sept. 2
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
