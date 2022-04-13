To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, April 14
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Affordable housing community meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Lunch & Learn Series: “Healthy living for your brain and body” by the Alzheimer’s Association at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Suggested donation of $3. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
2-4 p.m. — Live Music at Katie O’Rourke’s with Dennis’s Solo Show at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
3-6 p.m. — Affordable housing community meeting at Lake County Elementary School, 130 W. 12th St. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
5-6:30 p.m. — “Crear un Plan de Gasto a Tu Manera” Chaffee Housing Trust webinar en español. Con un ejemplo, los participantes aprenderán los pasos para crear un presupuesto, estrategias para hacer ajustes y herramientas para establecer metas financieras. Visita https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeAb-TYWqA22KeE0ueaG5XlSklk0utEoacslIXUe-ipcm-NPg/viewform para registrarse, o contacto Claudia al 719-239-1579 o claudia@chaffeehousing.org si tienen preguntas sobre Chaffee Housing Trust.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water District Board of Directors meeting. Visit www.parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for Zoom information.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting via Zoom. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation-advisory-board/pages/meetings for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
Friday, April 15
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
1-2 p.m. — Winter Story & STEAM Club at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Kids ages six to eight will enjoy stories and activities based in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM). Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for more information and to register.
3 p.m. — Friday Matinees at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for details.
6-8:30 p.m. — Celebrate Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Saturday, April 16
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. — GOL! Community Gear Library Anniversary Celebration at Colorado Mountain College (CMC), 901 US-24. Celebrate the one-year anniversary of Get Outdoors Leadville!’s (GOL!) Community Gear Library at CMC. The event will have food and drinks and a dragon egg hunt for kids. All of the library’s gear will also be available for community members to try out. Visit https://www.getoutdoorsleadville.org/en/events for details.
1:30-4 p.m. — The Learning Source hybrid English language class at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. Classes are free and will include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. Hybrid classes will be held in person at the library on Saturdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and online on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
7-10 p.m. — A Wheelie Cool Art Gala at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. Enjoy a (Leadville) formal evening celebrating life, art and the love of two wheels. The Cloud City Wheelers benefit will feature an art auction, music, food, drink and friends. Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress in their best Leadville formalwear. Tickets are $35 each. Visit https://www.cloudcitywheelers.com/store/p/a-wheelie-cool-art-gala-ticket for details and to purchase tickets.
Sunday, April 17
1-2 p.m. — Ski with a Ranger at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Last Ski with a Ranger of the 2021-22 ski season. All participants should be comfortable with intermediate runs, specifically Trails End and Homestake. Topics rangers will cover include: Identifying animal tracks in the snow and discussing the wildlife that can be found at Ski Cooper; how to identify the different tree species found at Ski Cooper; the mountain peaks and other physical features visible from Cooper on a sunny day and more. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
2-5 p.m. — Live Music on the Deck with Ragged Mountain Bluegrass Band at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Celebrate the end of the 2021-22 ski season at Ski Cooper with live music on the lodge’s deck (weather permitting). Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
5 p.m. — Easter egg hunt and potluck at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., following Easter service. Call 719-486-3087 or visit saintgeorgeleadville.com for details.
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, April 18
7:30 a.m. — Blackhawk trip. Van leaves the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 7:30 a.m. for a full-day excursion. $5 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
3:30-6 p.m. — The Learning Source in-person English language classes at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. The classes will be available at no cost and include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. In-person classes will be held at LCPL on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
4-5 p.m. — Winter LEGO Club at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. This program for kids ages five to 12 will have different activities based around the LEGO world. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/child for more information and to register.
4-6 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
4:15-5:15 p.m. — Mindfulness and Meditation at Colorado Mountain College (CMC), 901 US-24. This free multi-week course in mindfulness and compassion combines the best and most creative teachings of Jack Kornfield and Tara Brach. Community members are invited to become part of a worldwide movement bringing mindful meditation to local and global communities and people from all walks of life. Classes on April 4, 11, 18 and 25 will take place in Pinnacle room 317 from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m.; classes on May 16 and 23 and June 6 will take place in New Discovery room 215 from 4 to 5 p.m. Visit community-education.coloradomtn.edu for details and to register.
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition support group at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/public-health/pages/lake-county-breastfeeding-coalition for more information.
6:30-9 p.m. — Quilt Guild at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/lcpleventscalendar for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, April 19
8:30 a.m. — Lake County Tourism Panel meeting via Zoom. Contact Becky Edwards at becky@twodogtravel.com for more information.
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, April 20
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Senior hour 9-10 a.m. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
Noon — St. Vincent Health Board of Directors special meeting. Visit https://stvincent.health/district-board-of-directors/ or call 719-486-0230 for remote viewing information.
3:30-6 p.m. — The Learning Source in-person English language class at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. Classes are free and will include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. In-person classes will be held at LCPL on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
5:30-6 p.m. — Tool Library Orientation at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for details.
6-8:30 p.m. — The Learning Source hybrid English language classes. The Learning Source is partnering with the Lake County Public Library (LCPL) to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. The classes will be available at no cost and include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. For the hybrid model, classes will be held in person at LCPL on Saturdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and online on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
6:30-9 p.m. — Fly tying at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. Lake County residents of all skill levels are invited to come tie flies for fly fishing at FREIGHT. Bar service will be available. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, April 21
9:30 a.m. — Colorado Mills trip & lunch in Lakewood. Van leaves the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 9:30 a.m. $5 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6:30-8 p.m. — Lake County Food Access Coalition monthly meeting. Email Mara Gwin at mara@lcbag.org for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.