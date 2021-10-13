To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, Oct. 14
10:30 a.m. — Dine-in brunch at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Lake County Senior Center Lunch & Learn Series: Medicare Options & Information with guest speaker Lisa Little. At the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
2-6 p.m. — Mountain Town Winter Job Fair. This virtual job fair will feature resort community businesses hiring for the winter season. Job seekers can receive support for resume creation/review, interview practice, etc. from 2-5 p.m. Veterans-only hour is 2-3 p.m.; all job seekers 3-6 p.m. All job seekers and employers must preregister. Contact the Colorado Workforce Center Leadville office at 719-486-2428 or visit https://www.vailvalleypartnership.com/event/mountain-town-winter-job-fair for details.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water Board meeting. Visit www.parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
7 p.m. — Leadville Rod & Gun Club monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Call Chris Cary, 970-406-0129, or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801, for details.
Friday, Oct. 15
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Photo Pensato Fine Art Photography Show Reception in the New Discovery building at Colorado Mountain College, 901 US-24. The art exhibit will showcase landscape, abstract, portrait, still life and more by the Photo Pensato collective of photographers. The exhibit will continue through Friday, Nov. 19. Visit www.photopensato.com for more information on Photo Pensato.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain Valley Estates, 749 CO-91. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
7-9 p.m. — Trivia with Taryn at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Half the proceeds go to support Cloud City Wheelers. $5 door fee; Lake County School District employees get a 15 percent discount on Tuck ‘n Vittles fare. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
Saturday, Oct. 16
9-11 a.m. — Mobile food pantry at Lake Fork Mobile Home Park, 150 Hwy 300. 719-486-3087.
3-7 p.m. — Bud’s Sparkle Fest at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Bud’s Sparkle Fest will feature live music by the Smelted Hearts and a silent auction. The auction went live on Friday, Oct. 1 and will continue through Friday, Oct. 29. All proceeds will be donated to the Friends of Twin Lakes to support asbestos remediation at the historic Clarion Hotel in Twin Lakes. All ticket sales, donated and purchased auction items and direct donations are tax deductible. Visit www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/Friends-of-Twin-Lakes---Save-the-historic-Clarion-Hotel-26572 to view silent auction items, or email Stephanie at advertise@leadvilleherald.com for details.
Sunday, Oct. 17
1-3 p.m. — Public Market at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Peruse wares made by local artisans at Freight every Sunday from Sept. 12-Oct. 31. Cocktails and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, Oct. 18
7:30 a.m. — Blackhawk trip. Meet at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 7:30 a.m. $5 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
6-7 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition support group via Zoom. Visit the Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook page at facebook.com/Lake-County-Breastfeeding-Coalition-105316064955823 for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
8:30 a.m. — Lake County Tourism Panel meeting via Zoom. Contact Becky Edwards at becky@twodogtravel.com for more information.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5-7 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-0349 to view virtually, or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 870 1910 0127; passcode: 880507). Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9-11 a.m. — Food Bank of the Rockies mobile food box distribution at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, Oct. 21
10:30 a.m. — Dine-in brunch at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Lake County School District Accountability Committee meeting and free spaghetti dinner at Lake County Elementary School, 130 W. 12th St. The District Accountability Committee is a group of community members, parents and staff volunteers who meet four times a year to give feedback to the superintendent and the Board of Education regarding the strategic plan, budget and school accountability for instruction. Visit lakecountyschools.net for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
6:30-8 p.m. — GOL! Terrarium Building Class in the Get Outdoors Leadville! (GOL!) building at Colorado Mountain College, 901 US-24. Join GOL! to learn how to assemble a live succulent terrarium. GOL! will provide all materials and instruction in both English and Spanish. All ages, abilities and backgrounds are welcome. RSVPs not required, but appreciated. Contact Jackie Radilla at jackie@getoutdoorsleadville.org or 719-293-5533 for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
7-8 p.m. — Virtual GARNA Lecture: A Night with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Join the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) for an evening with Sean Shepherd, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) area wildlife manager, for an in-depth look at CPW. Shepherd will answer questions and talk about the North American Model of Wildlife Management, upcoming hunting seasons and the State Wildlife Area pass. Tickets are $3 for GARNA members or $6 for non-members. Visit https://garna.org/calendar/cpw for details and to purchase tickets.
