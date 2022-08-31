To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, Sept. 1
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4-7 p.m. — Summer Nights at Zaitz featuring Oro City String Band at Zaitz Park, 612 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
Friday, Sept. 2
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
4-6 p.m. — Farm Market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/ for details.
6-8:30 p.m. — Celebrate Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Call Michael Burts at 970-393-2663 for details.
Saturday, Sept. 3
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7-10 p.m. — An Evening of Cowboy Poetry and Boogie Shaking Music at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. The City of Leadville invites the Lake County community to an authentic cowboy poetry concert fundraiser featuring the renowned Vail Valley Band with special guest Jake Riley. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. Concessions will be available. Tickets are $30 for adults or $15 for children ages 6-17. Call 719-486-8409 or visit https://www.taboroperahouse.net/upcoming-events for details and to purchase tickets.
Sunday, Sept. 4
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, Sept. 5
**Labor Day**
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
11 a.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for remote viewing information or call 719-486-4181 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
3 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session with CSU Extension at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for remote viewing information or call 719-486-4181 for details.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Free mindfulness meditation class at Colorado Mountain College (CMC), 901 US-24. CMC will host a series of free mindfulness meditation courses each Monday from Aug. 15 to Oct. 3. Visit coloradomtn.edu/community-education for details and to sign up. Search using keywords “Mindfulness Meditation” to locate the course.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Email cityclerk@leadville-co.gov, call 719-486-0349 or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov for more information.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9-11 a.m. — Food Bank of the Rockies mobile food box distribution at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
Noon — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for remote viewing information or call 719-486-4181 for details.
5 p.m. — Leadville Sanitation District Board of Directors meeting at the Leadville Sanitation District office, 911 Hwy 24. Call 719-486-2993 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
7-8 p.m. — Lake County Public Library Book Lover’s Corner meeting. Location to be announced. Enjoy a monthly meet-up to discuss favorite reads, get reading suggestions swap books and more. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org or call 719-486-0569 for details.
Thursday, Sept. 8
9 a.m. — Lake County Open Space Initiative meeting and presentation of the 2022 Doc Smith Leaders in Conservation Award at Colorado Mountain College, 901 US-24. Visit lcosi.com or email Mike Conlin at mconlinassociates@yahoo.com for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water District Board of Directors meeting at the Parkville Water District office, 2015 Poplar St. Visit www.parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for details.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation-advisory-board/pages/meetings or call 719-486-7484 or 7494 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
