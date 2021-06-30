To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, July 1
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
7 p.m. — Library Movie Night at Comanche Drive-in: Babe. Comanche Drive-In Theater, 27784 CO Road 339, Buena Vista. A special night at the drive-in sponsored by the Buena Vista, Salida and Lake County libraries. Free admission with any library card. Come early for fair-style games, a photo booth and more. Games begin at 7 p.m.; movie begins at dusk. Face coverings required for unvaccinated people while inside and outside when unable to maintain six feet of distance. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events or call 719-486-0569 for details.
Friday, July 2
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Farm market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. The market is donation-based. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/events/farmmarket-fltwn for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St.
Saturday, July 3
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
Sunday, July 4
8:30 a.m. — Firecracker 5K. Walk or run the 5K course that starts and finishes in downtown Leadville. Afterwards, watch the Independence Day parade on Harrison Avenue. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Fifth Street and Harrison Avenue. Registration cost is $25 for participants 18 and up; participants 17 and under are free. Proceeds benefit youth athletics and recreation. For more information or to register online, visit http://leadvillesportshall.com/firecracker-5k.
10 a.m. — 2021 Leadville Fourth of July Parade along Harrison Avenue.
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — Leadville Regional Airport’s Annual Fourth of July Cookout, 915 C.R. 23. Fly or drive in and celebrate the Fourth of July with free burgers, hot dogs and drinks at the Leadville Regional Airport. Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue will host an ice cream social after lunch.
6 p.m. — Birds of Play concert at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Birds of Play is a musical collaboration that brings together blues, bluegrass, folk and funk in a glorious blend of humor, honesty and harmony. Doors open at 6 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959.
Monday, July 5
9 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959.
Tuesday, July 6
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St..
Wednesday, July 7
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
3:30 p.m. — Leadville Sanitation District Board of Directors meeting. at the Leadville Sanitation District office, 911 Hwy 24. Call 719-486-2993 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 876 3946 6638.
Thursday, July 8
9 a.m. — Lake County Open Space Initiative meeting at CMC Climax Molybdenum Leadership Building. Visit lcosi.com or call 719-486-2772 for details.
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water Board meeting. Visit www.parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
7 p.m. — Leadville Rod & Gun Club monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Call Chris Cary, 970-406-0129, or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801, for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.