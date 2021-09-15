To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Sept. 16
10:30 a.m. — Dine-in brunch at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
Friday, Sept. 17
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Farm market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. The market is donation-based. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/events/farmmarket-fltwn for details.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain Valley Estates, 749 CO-91. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
7 p.m. — Julia Rose Studios concert at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
Saturday, Sept. 18
6 a.m. — Leadville Big Friggin Loop. The inaugural Leadville Big Friggin Loop takes mountain bikers over 115 miles of gravel and silngletrack within the San Isabel and White River National Forests, and includes more than 14,000 feet of elevation gain. The race is non-commercial and self-supported, with no entrance fee or aid stations; resupply options will be available at stores in Red Cliff and Copper Mountain. Registration begins at 5:30 a.m. at Leadvelo Bicicasa, 719 Harrison Ave.; the race begins at 6 a.m. Visit https://coloradoes.wordpress.com/leadville-big-friggin-loop-2021 for details.
9-11 a.m. — Mobile food pantry at Lake Fork Mobile Home Park, 150 Hwy 300. 719-486-3087.
3-7 p.m. — Great Colorado vs. Texas Tomato War at Cottonwood Meadows, 15264 CR 350, Buena Vista. Individuals and teams representing the states of Colorado and Texas will toss thousands of pounds of tomatoes at each other at this event hosted by the Rotary Club of Buena Vista. All proceeds benefit the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Spectators welcome. Visit http://rotarybuenavistaco.org for event details.
5-8 p.m. — Ballet Folklórico at The Old Church, 815½ Harrison Ave. Enjoy an evening of Mexican arts, crafts and dance for children six to 11 years old lead by Ballet Folklórico founder Sara Perez. Arts and crafts activities for children six to 11 will begin at 5 p.m., followed by folklórico dance for ages six to eight at 5:30 and ages nine to 11 at 6:30. The event will conclude with a dance showcase and fiesta potluck at 7:15. Snacks will be provided, but participants are invited to bring something to share. Participants are asked to wear dress shoes; masks are required throughout the event. Space is limited; RSVP by Sept. 16 at bit.ly/TYCFolklorico, or call Christina Reveles for bilingual registration support at 970-333-0231.
Sunday, Sept. 19
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, Sept. 20
7:30 a.m. — Senior Center trip to Black Hawk. Meet at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 7:30 a.m. for a full-day trip. $5 excursion fee. RSVP with Judy at 719-486-1774.
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
4 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners and Board of Health meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
6-7 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition support group via Zoom. Visit the Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook page at facebook.com/Lake-County-Breastfeeding-Coalition-105316064955823 for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
7 p.m. — Collegiate Peaks Forum Series Reopening Lecture.The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series will host a pre-lecture dinner with lecturers Tyler Lyson and Ian Miller in the Salida Steam Plant Ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave., Salida, at 5:30 p.m. The lecture will begin at 7 p.m. in the Salida Steam Plant Theater. The event is free and open to all ages, though attendees must RSVP to take part in the reception. Visit https://www.collegiatepeaksforum.org for details.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
8:30 a.m. — Lake County Tourism Panel meeting via Zoom. Contact Becky Edwards at becky@twodogtravel.com for more information.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5-7 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for virtual viewing link, or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
10-11:30 a.m. — Lake County Emergency Services Council meeting at Colorado Mountain College Climax room 401, 901 US-24. Masks required. Email LakeCountyOEM@gmail.com for details.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
Noon — St. Vincent Health Board of Directors meeting. Visit www.svghd.org/administration or call 719-486-0230 for remote viewing information.
4-6 p.m. — Local History Challenge Event: Build your own Ice Palace at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, Sept. 23
10 a.m. — Scenic drive to see changing leaves. Meet at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 10 a.m. Participants may bring or buy their own lunches. $2 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10:30 a.m. — Dine-in brunch at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
