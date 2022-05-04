To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, May 5
8:30 a.m. — Scenic drive through Glenwood Canyon and lunch in downtown Glenwood Springs. Van leaves the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 8:30 a.m. $5 excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5-7 p.m. — Policy Council meeting at Lake County Elementary School, 130 W. 12th St. Policy Council is part of the governance of the Head Start grant. For more information on this group, please contact Lisa Roeder, director of operations for The Center, at lroeder@lakecountyschools.net, or visit https://www.lakecountyschools.net/ for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
Friday, May 6
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Film & Photo Club at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for more information.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
1-2 p.m. — Story & STEAM Club at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Kids ages six to eight will enjoy stories and activities based in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM). Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for more information and to register.
4 p.m. — Colorado Mountain College Leadville Class of 2022 Graduation at Colorado Mountain College (CMC), 901 US-24. Families and Lake County community members are invited to CMC’s commencement exercises celebrating the Class of 2022. Visit https://coloradomtn.edu/graduation/ for details.
4-5 p.m. — Tool Library Orientation at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for details.
6-8:30 p.m. — Celebrate Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
7-9 p.m. — The Yak at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. FREIGHT will host two brave storytellers who will spend 15 minutes on stage regaling the audience with true lived stories on a different topic each month. After the featured stories, a speed round of short five-minute stories will follow from audience members. Participants are encouraged to throw their names in the hat to have a chance to compete, and the audience will vote on the winner. Each headliner will receive two free drinks and one-quarter of the door. Tickets are $10 each. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
Saturday, May 7
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1:30-4 p.m. — The Learning Source hybrid English language class at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. Classes are free and will include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. Hybrid classes will be held in person at the library on Saturdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and online on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
Sunday, May 8
5:30 p.m. — Broken Arrows 4H meeting. Email brokenarrows4hclub@gmail.com for meeting location.
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, May 9
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
10-11 a.m. — Sewing workshop at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for details and to register.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
3:30-6 p.m. — The Learning Source in-person English language classes at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. The classes will be available at no cost and include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. In-person classes will be held at LCPL on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education meeting at the District Office, 328 W. Fifth St., and via Zoom. Please visit lakecountyschools.net and click Board of Education > Meeting and Minutes for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Sewing workshop at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for details and to register.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, May 10
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
4 p.m. — Leadville Historic Preservation Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
4 p.m. — Leadville Urban Renewal Authority meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6:15 p.m. — Leadville/Lake County Chamber of Commerce meeting via Zoom. Contact director@leadvilleusa.com for details.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County Public Library Board of Trustees regular meeting, Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Call 719-486-0569 for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, May 11
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Senior hour 9-10 a.m. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
3:30-6 p.m. — The Learning Source in-person English language class at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. Classes are free and will include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. In-person classes will be held at LCPL on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
4-5 p.m. — Anime Hour at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for details.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
5:30-6:30 p.m. — Tool Library Orientation at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for details.
6-8:30 p.m. — The Learning Source hybrid English language classes. The Learning Source is partnering with the Lake County Public Library (LCPL) to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. The classes will be available at no cost and include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. For the hybrid model, classes will be held in person at LCPL on Saturdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and online on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
6:30 p.m. — Veterans of Foreign Wars men’s post meeting and ladies’ auxiliary meeting at the Elks Lodge. Public welcome; masks required. Call Andy Ault at 719-486-3644 for details.
6:30-8 p.m. — National Alliance on Mental Illness Virtual Connection Group. Connection is a support group for those with a mental illness seeking recovery. Join via Zoom by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83603503682.
6:30-9 p.m. — Fly tying at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. Lake County residents of all skill levels are invited to come tie flies for fly fishing at FREIGHT. Bar service will be available. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, May 12
9:30 a.m. — Brunch for Volunteers at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Volunteers with the senior center’s Meals on Wheels and Help a Senior programs are invited to a celebratory brunch. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5-7 p.m. — “Preparing for Homeownership” Chaffee Housing Trust webinar. The Chaffee Housing Trust is offering free interactive webinars for Chaffee and Lake County residents interested in homeownership. Participants will learn things to consider before becoming homeowners, what to do to prepare for homeownership and steps to help make the journey successful. Visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeAb-TYWqA22KeE0ueaG5XlSklk0utEoacslIXUe-ipcm-NPg/viewform to register. Zoom links for the webinar will be sent out after registering for the course. Contact Claudia at 719-239-1579 or claudia@chaffeehousing.org with questions about workshops or the programs that Chaffee Housing Trust offers.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water District Board of Directors meeting. Visit www.parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
7:30 p.m. — LCHS Performing Arts Department Presents “The Wizard of Oz” at Lake County High School (LCHS), 1000 W. Fourth St. The LCHS Performing Arts Department presents their 2021-2022 musical “The Wizard of Oz.” Visit https://www.lakecountyschools.net/ for details.
