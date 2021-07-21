To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, July 22
9 a.m. — Senior Advisory Council meeting at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. All are welcome. Call Judy at 719-486-1774 for details.
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11 a.m.-noon — Fish Hatchery Story Time at the Leadville National Fish Hatchery, 2846 Hwy 300. Join the Lake County Public Library for a tour of the hatchery, fish feeding, crafts and story time. Face coverings required for unvaccinated people while inside and outside when unable to maintain six feet of distance. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events or call 719-486-0569 for details.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. Attend in person at 505 Harrison Ave. or visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
Friday, July 23
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
3-8 p.m. — Leadville Latino Conservation Week: Leadville National Fish Hatchery Barbecue in the picnic area, 2846 CO-300. Celebrate Latino Conservation Week in Leadville with free and bilingual programming, food, gear and transportation. All ages, abilities and cultures are welcome. Call Karla Adler at 719-286-0042 or visit @fullcirclelakecounty on Facebook for more information.
4-6 p.m. — Farm market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. The market is donation-based. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/events/farmmarket-fltwn for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St.
Saturday, July 24
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
Noon-4 p.m. — Leadville Latino Conservation Week: Fishing & Picnic at the Turquoise Lake Maid of Erin Picnic Area. Celebrate Latino Conservation Week in Leadville with free and bilingual programming, food, gear and transportation. All ages, abilities and cultures are welcome. Call Karla Adler at 719-286-0042 or visit @fullcirclelakecounty on Facebook for more information.
Sunday, July 25
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959.
2-5 p.m. — Leadville Latino Conservation Week: Bike Day at the Get Outdoors Leadville! Building. Celebrate Latino Conservation Week in Leadville with free and bilingual programming, food, gear and transportation. All ages, abilities and cultures are welcome. Call Karla Adler at 719-286-0042 or visit @fullcirclelakecounty on Facebook for more information.
6 p.m. — Mary and the Pharaoh concert at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Tickets are $10. Doors open at 6 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details and to purchase tickets.
Monday, July 26
7:30 a.m. — Senior Center trip to Cripple Creek. Meet at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 7:30 a.m. for a full-day trip. $5 excursion fee. RSVP with Judy at 719-486-1774.
9 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
1-2 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition meeting via Zoom. Visit the Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook page at facebook.com/Lake-County-Breastfeeding-Coalition-105316064955823 for Zoom information.
4 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959.
Tuesday, July 27
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council work session via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study via Zoom, ID 960 179 3959, or in person at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St..
Wednesday, July 28
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
Noon — St. Vincent Health Board of Directors meeting. Visit www.svghd.org/administration or call 719-486-0230 for remote viewing information.
4 p.m. — Lake County Board of Adjustment public hearing. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 876 3946 6638.
Thursday, July 29
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10:30-11:30 a.m. — New St. Vincent Health hospital tour for seniors only. Meet inside the St. Vincent Health lobby, 822 W. Fourth St. Refreshments provided. Call Judy at 719-486-1774 for details.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
