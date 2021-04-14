To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, April 15
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
12:15 p.m. — Lions Club meeting at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Email Carol@CentennialRE.com for details.
2 p.m. — Leadville Urban Renewal Authority meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
Friday, April 16
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
5:30 p.m. — Friday Night Dinner at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Pick-up or dine-in available. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880.
7-8:30 p.m. — Gear Library Grand Opening. Get Outdoors Leadville! virtual “Night of Inspiration” to celebrate the opening of the brand-new Community Gear Library building. Get inspired by guest presenters and take a virtual tour of the new facility. Zoom link and more information will be available at: https://getoutdoorsleadville.org/gear-library-grand-opening/. Questions? Call Becca at 719-293-5737 or email bkatz@co.lake.co.us.
Saturday, April 17
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. - Get Outdoors Leadville! Community Gear Library Open House to celebrate the opening of the brand-new Community Gear Library building, located next to the Climax Building at Colorado Mountain College. The free event will feature COVID-19-compliant kids’ activities all day, including snowball archery, frozen dragon egg hunt and more, as well as small-group tours of the new facility, and more fun for all ages. More information at: https://getoutdoorsleadville.org/gear-library-grand-opening/. Questions? Call Becca at 719-293-5737 or email bkatz@co.lake.co.us.
Sunday, April 18
Noon — Queen of Hearts at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6-7 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, April 19
7:30 a.m. — Senior Center trip to Black Hawk. Meet at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 7:30 a.m. for a full-day trip. RSVP with Judy at 719-486-1774.
9 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom, ID 832 6841 0811.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, April 20
8:30 a.m. — Lake County Tourism Panel meeting via Zoom. Contact Becky Edwards at becky@twodogtravel.com for more information.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
3 p.m. — Taco Tuesday at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Tacos are $1.50 each. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
6:30 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. $14 packets, $1 specials, no progressive bingo. No concessions. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study meets via Zoom, ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, April 21
8:30-9:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 876 3946 6638.
7:30 p.m. — Regular Elks Lodge meeting, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
Thursday, April 22
9 a.m. — Senior Advisory Council at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Contact 719-486-1774 for details.
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.