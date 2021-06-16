To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, June 17
10 a.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5-7 p.m. — Clase de Aptitud Financiera (en español) presentado por Lake County Build a Generation. Se requiere preinscripción. Visita https://lcbag.org/events o contacte 719-486-4114 para detalles.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
Friday, June 18
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Farm market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. The market is donation-based. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/events/farmmarket-fltwn for details.
5:30 p.m. — Friday night dinner at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Pick-up or dine-in available. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880, or in person at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St.
Saturday, June 19
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
1-4 p.m. — Summer Reading Kickoff Party: Chalk Art Festival at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Come celebrate the beginning of summer — and the Summer Reading Program — with a Chalk Art Festival. Choose a square to decorate, pick up free chalk and draw away. Children can vote for their favorite creations in three categories: creativity, animals and Best Of. Face coverings required for unvaccinated people while inside and outside when unable to maintain six feet of distance. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events or call 719-486-0569 for details.
7-10 p.m. — Cuarenta y Cinco concert at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Tickets are available at Freight, Pro Electric and Leadville Liquors, and cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
Sunday, June 20
Noon — Queen of Hearts at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
Noon — Father’s Day BBQ Picnic at Ice Palace Park. Join First Baptist Church Leadville for hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks in celebration of Father’s Day. Attendees are welcome to bring sides to share. Call 719-486-1321 for details.
6-7 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, June 21
9 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom, ID 832 6841 0811.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
6-7 p.m. — Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition support group via Zoom. Visit the Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook page at facebook.com/Lake-County-Breastfeeding-Coalition-105316064955823 for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
7-8 p.m. — U.S. Citizenship Prep Class via Google Classroom. Review civic questions for the U.S. citizenship test and vocabulary and reading to prepare for naturalization appointments. Contact Stacy Contreras at 719-486-0569 or stacy@lakecountypubliclibrary.org with questions. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for Google Classroom link.
Tuesday, June 22
10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Tabor Youth Collective: “Creating Original Theater” workshop beings at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. Join guest artists and instructors Jimmy Maize and Maridee Slater for this free workshop for 13 to 20-year-olds to cultivate attendees’ theatrical talents and creativity. Space limited to 15 participants. Visit https://www.taboroperahouse.net/youth-collective for details.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
5-7 p.m. — Financial Fitness Course presented by Lake County Build a Generation. Preregistration required. Visit https://lcbag.org/events or call 719-486-4114 for details.
6 p.m. — Lake County Conservation District monthly meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Email lccdistrct@gmail.com for details.
6:30 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. $14 packets, $1 specials, no progressive bingo. No concessions. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education work session at the District Office, 328 W. Fifth St., and via Zoom. Please visit lakecountyschools.net and click Board of Education > Meeting and Minutes for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study meets via Zoom, ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, June 23
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College New Discovery Room 121, 901 US-24, or via Zoom. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11 a.m.-noon — “Sing, Shake & Shimmy” live concert with Kids House of Joy at Ice Palace Park, 100 W. 10th St. “Sing, Shake & Shimmy” into a whole new world with Kids House of Joy. This family band goes on a wild journey into eight countries with 10 instruments and the audience’s imagination by their side. Children will discover the diversity of music from around the world through European classical, Broadway, folk and bluegrass, standards, and children’s music. Face coverings required for unvaccinated people while inside and outside when unable to maintain six feet of distance. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events or call 719-486-0569 for details.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
Noon — St. Vincent Health Board of Directors meeting. Visit www.svghd.org/administration or call 719-486-0230 for remote viewing information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 876 3946 6638.
Thursday, June 24
7:30 a.m. — Senior Center trip to Black Hawk. Meet at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 7:30 a.m. for a full-day trip. $5 excursion fee. RSVP with Judy at 719-486-1774.
10-11:30 a.m. — Tablet class at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Learn to use a tablet or iPad! The Senior Center has tablets for participants to borrow, or participants can bring their own. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5-7 p.m. — Clase de Aptitud Financiera (en español) presentado por Lake County Build a Generation. Se requiere preinscripción. Visita https://lcbag.org/events o contacte 719-486-4114 para detalles.
5:30 p.m. — Law Enforcement Community Board meeting. Email Max Cohen at maximuss2225@gmail.com for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
