To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, May 20
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
4 p.m. — Diamond Tours informational meeting. Interested in taking part in a Diamond Tours trip later this year? If so, please attend this informational meeting at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call Judy at 719-486-1774 for details.
6-7:30 p.m. — Virtual genealogy workshop hosted by the Lake County Public Library via Zoom. Registration is required. Attendance is limited to 100 people, and there will be a waitlist if registration goes beyond 100. Register online to attend: https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/localhistory/programs.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
7-8 p.m. — Boreal Toad Status & Recovery Efforts Virtual GARNA Lecture. Learn about the status and recovery efforts of the Boreal Toad in the Pike and San Isabel National Forest. Visit https://garna.org/calendar/boreal-toad/ for details. Tickets required; $3 for GARNA members, $6 for non-members.
Friday, May 21
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Farm market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. The market is donation-based. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/events/farmmarket-fltwn for details.
5-8 p.m. — Digital Photography Basics at the Huck Finn Ice Rink warming hut, 505 W. 5th St. The Lake County Recreation Department is hosting a 3-hour session with Steve Sunday to help participants harness their digital camera’s vast powers. Cost is $25. Visit https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/activity/search or call the Lake County Recreation Department at 719-486-7486 to register.
5:30 p.m. — Friday night dinner at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Pick-up or dine-in available. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880, or in person at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St.
Saturday, May 22
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
Sunday, May 23
Noon — Queen of Hearts at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6-7 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, May 24
9 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom, ID 832 6841 0811.
9 a.m.-noon — Chaffee County Writers Exchange “WE Write” May writing session. This month’s topic is writing scene descriptions. Visit www.ccwritersexchange.org/event-calendar for details.
10 a.m. — Target trip and lunch in Silverthorne. Meet at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Van leaves at 10 a.m. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, May 25
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
3 p.m. — Taco Tuesday at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Tacos are $1.50 each. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
5 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education work session at the District Office, 328 W. Fifth St., and via Zoom. Please visit lakecountyschools.net and click Board of Education > Meeting and Minutes for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
6:30 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. $14 packets, $1 specials, no progressive bingo. No concessions. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study meets via Zoom, ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, May 26
8:30-9:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
10-11:30 a.m. — Lake County Emergency Services Council meeting. Email LakeCountyOEM@gmail.com for details.
11:30 a.m. — Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
Noon — St. Vincent Health Board of Directors meeting. Visit www.svghd.org/administration or call 719-486-0230 for remote viewing information.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 876 3946 6638.
Thursday, May 27
10 a.m. — Smartphone help at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. This class is taught by the Lake County IT Department and is limited to six participants. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
