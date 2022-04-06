To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: Some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website before attending.
Thursday, April 7
10 a.m. — Dine-in brunch at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
2-4 p.m. — Live Music at Katie O’Rourke’s with Dennis’s Solo Show at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
5:30-7 p.m. — Lake County Community Justice Center meeting, at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. Lake County residents are invited to meet and discuss the Lake County Community Justice Center. Food and drink will be provided, and child care and Spanish translation will be available. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
Friday, April 8
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Film & Photo Club at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for more information.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
1-2 p.m. — Winter Story & STEAM Club at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Kids ages six to eight will enjoy stories and activities based in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM). Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for more information and to register.
3 p.m. — Friday Matinees at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for details.
6-8:30 p.m. — Celebrate Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
7-9 p.m. — Trivia with Taryn at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. Cover fee is $5, and the bar will be open. Proceeds from trivia night will benefit a different Lake County nonprofit each month. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
Saturday, April 9
9 a.m. — 2022 Leadville Winter MTB Series: East Side Epic. Racers may preregister online or at the Golden Burro, 710 Harrison Ave., 7-8:45 a.m. The race will begin at 9 a.m. at East Seventh and Orange streets. Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series participants can race on scheduled days, or may ride the trails the Friday before the scheduled race and submit their times online. Those opting to race on Fridays must provide their own water, snacks, etc., and be prepared to make any necessary repairs themselves. Sponsored by the Golden Burro. Visit cloudcitywheelers.com for details and to register.
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1:30-4 p.m. — The Learning Source hybrid English language class at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. Classes are free and will include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. Hybrid classes will be held in person at the library on Saturdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and online on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
2-4 p.m. — Live Music at Katie O’Rourke’s with George Finnell & Sam Galey at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
Sunday, April 10
1-2 p.m. — Ski with a Ranger at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. All participants should be comfortable with intermediate runs, specifically Trails End and Homestake. Topics rangers will cover include: Identifying animal tracks in the snow and discussing the wildlife that can be found at Ski Cooper; how to identify the different tree species found at Ski Cooper; the mountain peaks and other physical features visible from Cooper on a sunny day and more. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
5:30 p.m. — Broken Arrows 4H meeting. Email brokenarrows4hclub@gmail.com for meeting location.
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
Monday, April 11
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
9 a.m. — Walmart trip & lunch in Salida. Van leaves the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., at 9 a.m. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
3:30-6 p.m. — The Learning Source in-person English language classes at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. The classes will be available at no cost and include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. In-person classes will be held at LCPL on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
4 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
4:15-5:15 p.m. — Mindfulness and Meditation at Colorado Mountain College (CMC), 901 US-24. This free multi-week course in mindfulness and compassion combines the best and most creative teachings of Jack Kornfield and Tara Brach. Community members are invited to become part of a worldwide movement bringing mindful meditation to local and global communities and people from all walks of life. Classes on April 4, 11, 18 and 25 will take place in Pinnacle room 317 from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m.; classes on May 16 and 23 and June 6 will take place in New Discovery room 215 from 4 to 5 p.m. Visit community-education.coloradomtn.edu for details and to register.
5-7 p.m. — Leadville Urban Renewal Authority meeting. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov, email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
5:30-6 p.m. — Tool Library Orientation at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for details.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education meeting at the District Office, 328 W. Fifth St., and via Zoom. Please visit lakecountyschools.net and click Board of Education > Meeting and Minutes for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, April 12
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
4 p.m. — Leadville Historic Preservation Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Teen game night at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org for details.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
5-6:30 p.m. — “Create a Spending Plan Your Way” Chaffee Housing Trust webinar. The Chaffee Housing Trust is offering free interactive webinars for Chaffee and Lake County residents interested in homeownership. Using an example, participants will learn steps to create a budget, strategies to make adjustments, and practice tools to set up financial goals. The webinar will be offered in English on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 5-6:30 p.m. and in Spanish on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 5-6:30 p.m. Visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeAb-TYWqA22KeE0ueaG5XlSklk0utEoacslIXUe-ipcm-NPg/viewform to register. Zoom links for the webinar will be sent out after registering for the course. Contact Claudia at 719-239-1579 or claudia@chaffeehousing.org with questions about workshops or the programs that Chaffee Housing Trust offers.
5:30-7 p.m. — Family Learning Institute: Substance Prevention Night at Lake County Elementary School, 130 W. 12th St. Students of all ages and their families are welcome. Meal, child care and interpretation will be provided. All participants are asked to wear masks. Contact Taylor Trelka at 719-427-7003 or ttrelka@lakecountyschools.net for details.
6:15 p.m. — Leadville/Lake County Chamber of Commerce meeting via Zoom. Contact director@leadvilleusa.com for details.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County Public Library Board of Trustees regular meeting, Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Call 719-486-0569 for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, April 13
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Attend in person at Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24, or via Zoom (meeting ID: 818 1402 0415). Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Senior hour 9-10 a.m. 719-486-3087.
9 a.m.-noon — Quilt Guild at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/lcpleventscalendar for details.
Noon — Dine-in lunch at the Lake County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center (421 W. Sixth St.) at 719-486-1774 for details.
3:30-6 p.m. — The Learning Source in-person English language class at the Lake County Public Library (LCPL), 1115 Harrison Ave. The Learning Source is partnering with LCPL to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. Classes are free and will include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. In-person classes will be held at LCPL on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
5 p.m. — Leadville Sanitation District Board of Directors meeting. at the Leadville Sanitation District office, 911 Hwy 24. Call 719-486-2993 for details.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
6-8:30 p.m. — The Learning Source hybrid English language classes. The Learning Source is partnering with the Lake County Public Library (LCPL) to offer multilevel English language classes from Feb. 21-May 30 both in person or via hybrid in-person and online learning. The classes will be available at no cost and include books, class materials and licenses for online learning platforms. For the hybrid model, classes will be held in person at LCPL on Saturdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and online on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Call LCPL at 719-486-0569 for details.
6:30 p.m. — Veterans of Foreign Wars men’s post meeting and ladies’ auxiliary meeting at the Elks Lodge. Public welcome; masks required. Call Andy Ault at 719-486-3644 for details.
6:30-8 p.m. — National Alliance on Mental Illness Virtual Connection Group. Connection is a support group for those with a mental illness seeking recovery. Join via Zoom by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83603503682.
6:30-9 p.m. — Fly tying at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. Lake County residents of all skill levels are invited to come tie flies for fly fishing at FREIGHT. Bar service will be available. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, April 14
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Lunch & Learn Series: “Healthy living for your brain and body” by the Alzheimer’s Association at the Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Suggested donation of $3. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
2-4 p.m. — Live Music at Katie O’Rourke’s with Dennis’s Solo Show at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
5-6:30 p.m. — “Crear un Plan de Gasto a Tu Manera” Chaffee Housing Trust webinar en español. Con un ejemplo, los participantes aprenderán los pasos para crear un presupuesto, estrategias para hacer ajustes y herramientas para establecer metas financieras. Visita https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeAb-TYWqA22KeE0ueaG5XlSklk0utEoacslIXUe-ipcm-NPg/viewform para registrarse, o contacto Claudia al 719-239-1579 o claudia@chaffeehousing.org si tienen preguntas sobre Chaffee Housing Trust.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water District Board of Directors meeting. Visit www.parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for Zoom information.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting via Zoom. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation-advisory-board/pages/meetings for details.
7 p.m. — Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
