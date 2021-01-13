To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or calendar@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, Jan. 14
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
2 p.m. — Lake County Open Space Initiative meeting. Call 719-486-2772 for details.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water Board meeting. Call 719-486-1449 for details.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting. Call 719-486-7484 for details.
6:30 p.m. — Health and Happiness meeting via Zoom. See lcbag.org for registration link.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
Friday, Jan. 15
8 a.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners special meeting to discuss legal issues regarding the southern fire station, to be followed by an executive session. See lakecountyco.com to check schedule and to get Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087. Due to COVID-19, this meal will be provided in to-go containers.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom ID 841 2152 0880.
Saturday, Jan. 16
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Sunday, Jan. 17
6-7 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom ID 480 183 048.
Monday, Jan. 18
Martin Luther King Day; bank holiday
8 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom ID 710 129 022.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting. See colorado.gov/leadville for Zoom and call-in details. The meeting may be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. Call 719-486-0349 for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study meeting via Zoom 218 414 756.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Food Bank of the Rockies Free Food Pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087. Line-up begins at 9 a.m.; please drive if possible.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom ID 876 3946 6638.
Thursday, Jan. 21
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go Brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
